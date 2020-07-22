India Post News Paper

Urvashi Rautela gained 7 kilos for ‘Virgin Bhanupriya’

July 22
12:04 2020
MUMBAI: Actress and former beauty queen Urvashi Rautela reveals how she went for method approach to bring alive her latest role.
For the title role of her new film, “Virgin Bhanupriya“, Urvashi gained seven kilos. As an actor, her challenge was primarily physical, mental and emotional, she says.

“For the character of Bhanupriya I gained seven kilos, which is 15.432 pounds, and I would say preparation is as much as an actor’s job as a performance itself, because Bhanupriya’s physicality, speech or persona are vastly different from my own. As an actor my challenge was primarily physical, mental, emotional and even vocal,” Urvashi said.

Urvashi said she truly wanted to imbibe the traits of her screen avatar, Bhanupriya.

“I wanted to produce the most memorable and admirable performance, and become Bhanupriya, which required dedication,” she said, adding: “So I looked at portraying Bhanupriya from a different perspective. It was very important to focus on Bhanupriya’s internal problem and then express the issue through moments,” she said.

Bhanupriya, played by Urvashi, is a college-going conservative girl who decides she has to lose her virginity. She thinks it should be the easiest thing in today’s world. However, all her attempts go in vain and a soothsayer predicts it won’t happen in her life.

“So I would always repeat moments and gestures of Bhanupriya, to allow my physical memory to build my performance on an unconscious level, so once the body remembers proper gestures, any improvisation comes naturally with your character,” she explained.

“Virgin Bhanupriya” also features Gautam Gulati, Archana Puran Singh, Delnaaz Irani, Rajiv Gupta and Brijendra Kala, Niki Aneja Walia and Rumana Molla.

 

