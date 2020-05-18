Something went wrong with the connection!

Urvashi Rautela: I’m way too exclusive

May 18
14:22 2020
MUMBAI: Actress and former beauty queen Urvashi Rautela has shared a racy image of herself and said that she is “way too exclusive”. Urvashi took to Instagram, where she shared a photograph of herself lying in bed in a sensuous white satin nightwear.

“I’m way too exclusive, I don’t shop on Insta’ boutiques,” Urvashi captioned the image, which has a whopping one million likes on the photo-sharing website. She recently shared a stunning new photograph in a red cut-out crop top. She completed her look with a winged eyeliner and nude lips.

Urvashi donated Rs five crore to aid the fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic a while back. She took to Instagram to inform her fans about conducting a virtual dance masterclass. Her session is free for all those who wish to lose their weight and learn dance. In the session, she taught zumba, tabata and Latin dance.

The dance masterclass on TikTok connected her with 18 million people, and she received Rs five crore for it, which she donated.

