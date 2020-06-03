India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Urvashi switches on her ‘Beyonce mode’

Urvashi switches on her ‘Beyonce mode’
June 03
11:39 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress and former beauty queen Urvashi Rautela has shared a throwback video where she switches on her ‘Beyonce mode’. In the Instagram video, Urvashi can be seen dancing on the popular track “Savage”, dressed in a yellow hoodie and black pants.

“BEYONCE MODE ON shot this a month back… been super obsessed with savage since past 2 months haha,” she wrote along with the lyrics of the song as caption. Urvashi recently also shared a video of herself where she can be seen doing glute thrusts with 80-kilo weights.

Meanwhile, the actress currently awaits the release of her film “Virgin Bhanupriya” on an OTT platform. She has assured fans that the experience of watching the movie on a digital platform will be no less than watching it in theatres.

“Virgin Bhanupriya” also stars Gautam Gulati, Archana Puran Singh, Delnaaz Irani, Rajiv Gupta and Brijendra Kala, Niki Aneja Walia and Rumana Molla.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Should americans stop buying China-Made products?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – DAFABET ESPORTS

    Dafabet Gaming Portal

    ADVERTISEMENT – NRIA NET

    www.nria.net

    ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

    Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


    Dr Horton residences at anson

    ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

    Star Tours

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    RT @ndtv: #Delhi https://t.co/C3s9k8Du4S
    h J R

    - June 3, 2020, 4:51 pm

    Has #India messed up on its human capital amid lockdown? - https://t.co/1oFpi3hGoP Get your news featured useâ€¦ https://t.co/Vd2D3zBZNl
    h J R

    - June 3, 2020, 12:47 pm

    After becoming part of G7 meet ... - https://t.co/MXmqSCSFSJ Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/ZHCgoSBlLz
    h J R

    - June 3, 2020, 12:43 pm

    #India already called Bharat in the Constitution: #SC - https://t.co/wI7KJltQ4l Get your news featured useâ€¦ https://t.co/d2DkpLfmL6
    h J R

    - June 3, 2020, 12:39 pm

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.