Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

US accuses China of stealing Covid-19 research

US accuses China of stealing Covid-19 research
May 15
22:03 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

WASHINGTON: The Donald Trump administration on has accused the Xi Jinping government of stealing Covid-19-related research from the US, indicating further deterioration in their bilateral relationship between the US and China.

In a scathing attack on Beijing, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo late on Thursday tweeted that China, “the country where the virus originated and the pandemic was allowed to spread,” has refused to share information to help the world combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Instead PRC-affiliated actors are trying to steal COVID-related research from the United States,” he tweeted while warning the People’s Republic of China “to cease this malicious activity.”

Adding further salt to China’s injury, Pompeo said that the US welcomes Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company’s (TSMC) “intention to invest $12B in the most advanced 5-nanometer semiconductor fabrication foundry in the world”.

This deal, he tweeted, “bolsters U.S. national security at a time when China is trying to dominate cutting-edge tech and control critical industries”.

Meanwhile, the US has been continually building up military pressure on China. In the last few weeks, US Navy ships and Air Force B-1 bombers have undertaken missions to the region as a response to China’s attempts to flex its muscle in the South China Sea.

The US Navy Pacific Fleet on Wednesday announced that all its submarines in the region are at sea conducting operations “in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region amidst the pandemic caused by the coronavirus”.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

COVID 19 – GLOBAL CASES

Polls

Can India become an Ideal Detination for industries Post COVID-19 crisis?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition
or Read Now

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – DAFABET ESPORTS

Dafabet Gaming Portal

ADVERTISEMENT – NRIA NET

www.nria.net

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACPOTS

casino

ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

betting India

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


Dr Horton residences at anson

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

Follow us On Twitter

US accuses #China of stealing Covid-19 research - https://t.co/vrjjH8yCxr Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/fAEL2aT7LF
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- May 15, 2020, 4:34 pm

#Nepal protesting #India's roadwork at ... - https://t.co/PARVfoxXFO Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/fx3FxvVILP
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- May 15, 2020, 4:31 pm

We could cut off whole relationship: ... - https://t.co/9DnAvskar1 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/mUVaxbGxng
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- May 15, 2020, 4:28 pm

Modi hails agricultural reform ... - https://t.co/sOzPWdfOUl Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AmitShah… https://t.co/pRFyfbBhvE
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- May 15, 2020, 4:26 pm

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.