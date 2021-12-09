India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

US announces new initiatives to protect reporters on eve of Democracy Summit

US announces new initiatives to protect reporters on eve of Democracy Summit
December 09
14:54 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

WASHINGTON: The US has announced new initiatives to protect reporters and independent journalism on the eve of the Democracy Summit.

Further, United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who also appeared on the panel, praised the “extraordinary work of journalists and media workers” worldwide, according to Radio Free Asia.

“In addition, United States Agency For International Development will announce the launch of a Media Viability Accelerator, which will bring together media outlets, business advisory groups, and the private sector to make independent press outlets more sustainable,” he said at the panel.

“And yet, as we all know, for too many journalists, doing this work means having to endure threats, harassment, attacks, ” he added. Journalists: misuse of tech, repressive government danger to media and democracy according to Radio Free Asia online panel titled “Media Freedom and Sustainability.”

The panel was held on what was called “Day Zero” of the virtual Summit for Democracy. Bay Fang, the president of Radio Free Asia talked about the means used by repressive governments to silence the media.

“Have used different means to try to silence us over the years, going beyond traditional physical threats, and jailing, but also weaponizing legal systems, using cyber intimidation, and extending their influence beyond their borders by targeting families and loved ones,” Fang said at the panel.

Earlier, around 50 family members of the Washington-based RFA Uyghur Service’s reporters have been jailed, detained, or are missing in China, according to Radio Free Asia.

Further, the panelists, included 2021 Nobel Peace Prize-winning journalists Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov, also spoke about the threat to journalists’ lives in an atmosphere where criticism isn’t tolerated and where big technology companies often allegedly work at the behest of governments (ANI)

Comments

comments

Tags
Democracy SummitDemocracy Summit 2021Democracy Summit InviteesDemocracy Summit JournalismDemocracy Summit PakistanIndependent JournalismJoe BidenUSAWhite Houseworld
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – DECEMBER 10th, 2021

Digital Edition

E-paper Latest Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

ADVERTISEMENT – NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
©1994 - 2021 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.