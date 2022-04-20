India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

US announces steps to address USD 1.75 trillion student loan debt: Education dept

US announces steps to address USD 1.75 trillion student loan debt: Education dept
April 20
10:22 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

WASHINGTON: The Biden administration issued a release announcing that it is taking steps to correct “historic failures” that have hamstrung some 46 million student loan borrowers in debt amounting to USD 1.75 trillion.

CricEx Khelo Aur Jeeto - Play Now

“Today, the Department of Education announced steps that will bring borrowers closer to public service loan and income-driven repayment (IDR) forgiveness by addressing historical failures in the administration of the federal student loan programs,” the release said on Tuesday.
Federal Student Aid estimates that the changes will result in immediate debt cancellation for at least 40,000 borrowers under the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program, the release said.

“Several thousand borrowers with older loans will also receive forgiveness through IDR. More than 3.6 million borrowers will also receive at least three years of additional credit toward IDR forgiveness,” the release said.

The IDR plan will ensure that borrowers have an affordable and successful way out of their debt, the release added.

Biden administration officials have said implementing various facets of the plan will put teeth into their efforts to effectively wrestle with burgeoning student debt and efforts to revise IDR regulations will produce substantially more manageable and affordable monthly payments for millions of borrowers, according to the release. (ANI/Sputnik)

Also ReadWhat are the different types of US visas?

Comments

comments

Tags
Joe BidenStudent DebtStudent LoanStudent Loan 2021Student Loan 2022Student Loan in IndiaStudent Loan USAUSAWhite Houseworld
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – April 08th, 2022

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

SHOWFEST – ARIJIT SINGH LIVE 2022

Show Fest Arijit Singh

ADVERTISEMENT – CALTRANS

Caltrans Near Me

POPULAR CATEGORIES

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.