India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

US: At least 3 dead in massive pileup in Pennsylvania amid snow squall

US: At least 3 dead in massive pileup in Pennsylvania amid snow squall
March 29
11:28 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

WASHINGTON: At least three people died after a massive pileup of vehicles on an interstate highway in the northeastern U.S. state of Pennsylvania on Monday, authorities said.

The crash involving up to 60 vehicles, including multiple tractor-trailers, occurred at about 10:30 a.m. ET (1430 GMT) north of the Schuylkill County Airport in east Pennsylvania amid a snow squall.
A Schuylkill County coroner confirmed the three fatalities and said that the toll could be higher, as the search of the scene had not been completed due to a large fire involving several vehicles.

About 20 people were taken to hospitals, an emergency official told reporters. Videos posted on social media from the scene showed individuals scrambling from their damaged vehicles to get off the road as more cars and trucks collided. There had been snow squall warnings for much of central and south-central Pennsylvania. (ANI/Xinhua)

Comments

comments

Tags
Interstate HighwayJoe BidenPennsylvaniaPennsylvania HighwayPennsylvania PileUpSchuylkill CountyU.S. state of PennsylvaniaUSAWhite Houseworld
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – March 25th, 2022

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – SHANFOODS

Shan Foods

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

Shea Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – CALTRANS

Caltrans Near Me

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.