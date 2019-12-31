Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  • US awards immigration detention contracts in California ELLIOT SPAGAT SAN DIEGO: The Trump administration awarded billions of dollars in contracts for private companies to operate immigration detention centers in California – less than two weeks before a...
  • St Louis program connects immigrants with jobs ST LOUIS: A new program that starts in January in St Louis will seek to help connect new immigrants with their career goals. St Louis Public Radio reported that the International...
  • HK protest crisis raises career doubts for expats HONG KONG: The anti-government protest crisis that has rocked Hong Kong since June, has raised career doubts among the expatriates living in the city, a media report said. Immigration figures...
  • Recreating ‘Ole Ole’ Actor Saif Ali Khan is all set to give his fans some ’90s nostalgia as he will be recreating his hit song “Ole ole” from movie “Yeh Dillagi”. The revamped...
  • Arjun-Malaika date goes viral “Panipat” star Arjun Kapoor was photographed with actress Malaika Arora celebrating Christmas together, and the moments have gone viral on the social media. Arjun and Malaika on Christmas Day were...
  • The most youthful person’ Actress Sonam K. Ahuja had birthday wishes for “the most youthful person” in her family – her father Anil Kapoor. She thanked him for always being her constant support system....
  • Housing sales slump 22% in July-December: Anarock NEW DELHI: Demand in the real estate sector plunged in the second half of 2019 as housing sales fell around 22 per cent in July-December compared to the total sales...
  • NAREDCO suggests one-time rollover of realty loans NEW DELHI: As recent measures by the government to revive the realty sector have so far not yielded results, the National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) has asked the government...
  • Indiabulls Real Estate sells commercial assets to Blackstone NEW DELHI: Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd has entered into agreements with companies run by The Blackstone Group Inc, to sell its stake in Mariana Infrastructure and the commercial assets in...
  • Your Weekly Future: 1st Jan to 7th Jan 2020 Aries (21 March – 20 April) In the beginning of the week you shall be happy by seeing new life in your social area. On 3rd and 4th January you...
  

US awards immigration detention contracts in California

US awards immigration detention contracts in California
December 31
12:40 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

ELLIOT SPAGAT

SAN DIEGO: The Trump administration awarded billions of dollars in contracts for private companies to operate immigration detention centers in California – less than two weeks before a new state law takes effect to prohibit them.

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill in October to ban contracts for for-profit prisons starting January 1. Supporters hoped the law would force US Immigration and Customs Enforcement to look elsewhere after current contracts expire.

A federal website posted long-term awards on December 20 worth a combined $6.8 billion for detention facilities in San Diego, Calexico, Adelanto and Bakersfield. The sites will house about 4,000 detainees, with capacity to expand in the future.

ICE said the contracts were not subject to the new state law, deflecting criticism that the timing was meant to circumvent it.

Paige Hughes, an agency spokeswoman, said ICE believed the new contracts will limit transfers of detainees outside California, where they would be farther from family, friends and legal representatives.

“State laws aimed at obstructing federal law enforcement are inappropriate and harmful,” Hughes said.

Vicky Waters, a spokeswoman for Newsom, said on December 23 that ICE was trying to get around the law, which she called a historic step to address excessive incarceration, including detention of immigrants and asylum-seekers.

“For-profit prisons, including ICE-contracted facilities, run contrary to our values and have no place in California,” Waters wrote in an email. “This effort to circumvent California’s authority and federal procurement rules that safeguard the American taxpayers must be addressed by congressional oversight.”

A state Senate analysis of Assembly Bill 32 said the Trump administration would likely sue to block the law, partly by arguing that is is preempted by federal immigration law. The analysis predicted the state would prevail in court.

The GEO Group Inc. won two five-year extensions – one to operate the detention center in Adelanto, with capacity for 2,690 beds, and another to run the facility in Bakersfield, with capacity for 1,800 beds. The two contracts are worth more than $3.7 billion,

GEO said on December 23 the contracts would provide more than $200 million in annual revenue and 1,200 jobs.

CoreCivic Inc. won an extension worth $2.1 billion to operate an immigration detention center in San Diego, with capacity for 1,994 beds. Management & Training Corp. won a contract for $679 million to operate a facility in Calexico with capacity for 704 beds.

California, with its large immigrant populations and border with Mexico, is a major priority for ICE, which has found itself increasingly unwelcome under state laws. As the number of ICE detainees nationwide topped 56,000 earlier this year, the agency held more people in central Louisiana. AP

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Can India-US relationship thwart China in the Indo-Pacific?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

US awards immigration detention contracts in #California - https://t.co/Eq0oGCw2hi Get your news featured use… https://t.co/qQLqhCFcVF
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- December 31, 2019, 7:10 am

St Louis program connects #Immigrants with jobs - https://t.co/wqpE55iizP Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/ueIQJsIAst
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- December 31, 2019, 7:08 am

HK protest crisis raises career doubts for expats - https://t.co/E16JFkBa7T Get your news featured use… https://t.co/jSp9J8gbdJ
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- December 31, 2019, 7:06 am

Recreating 'Ole Ole' - https://t.co/qkl9QVLT7B Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #Actors #Bollywood… https://t.co/5EpfOmJb4I
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- December 31, 2019, 6:58 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  • US awards immigration detention contracts in California ELLIOT SPAGAT SAN DIEGO: The Trump administration awarded billions of dollars in contracts for private companies to operate immigration detention centers in California – less than two weeks before a...
  • St Louis program connects immigrants with jobs ST LOUIS: A new program that starts in January in St Louis will seek to help connect new immigrants with their career goals. St Louis Public Radio reported that the International...
  • HK protest crisis raises career doubts for expats HONG KONG: The anti-government protest crisis that has rocked Hong Kong since June, has raised career doubts among the expatriates living in the city, a media report said. Immigration figures...
  • Recreating ‘Ole Ole’ Actor Saif Ali Khan is all set to give his fans some ’90s nostalgia as he will be recreating his hit song “Ole ole” from movie “Yeh Dillagi”. The revamped...
  • Arjun-Malaika date goes viral “Panipat” star Arjun Kapoor was photographed with actress Malaika Arora celebrating Christmas together, and the moments have gone viral on the social media. Arjun and Malaika on Christmas Day were...
  • The most youthful person’ Actress Sonam K. Ahuja had birthday wishes for “the most youthful person” in her family – her father Anil Kapoor. She thanked him for always being her constant support system....
  • Housing sales slump 22% in July-December: Anarock NEW DELHI: Demand in the real estate sector plunged in the second half of 2019 as housing sales fell around 22 per cent in July-December compared to the total sales...
  • NAREDCO suggests one-time rollover of realty loans NEW DELHI: As recent measures by the government to revive the realty sector have so far not yielded results, the National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) has asked the government...
  • Indiabulls Real Estate sells commercial assets to Blackstone NEW DELHI: Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd has entered into agreements with companies run by The Blackstone Group Inc, to sell its stake in Mariana Infrastructure and the commercial assets in...
  • Your Weekly Future: 1st Jan to 7th Jan 2020 Aries (21 March – 20 April) In the beginning of the week you shall be happy by seeing new life in your social area. On 3rd and 4th January you...
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.