India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

US breaks single-day record with over 77,000 COVID-19 cases

US breaks single-day record with over 77,000 COVID-19 cases
July 17
15:59 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

WASHINGTON: With more than 77,000 new COVID-19 cases, the US broke the record for the number of confirmed infections registered in a single day, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Friday morning, the US accounted for the world’s highest number of infections and fatalities at 3,570,037 and 138,291, respectively, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

In the last 24 hours, 969 new deaths were recorded, which was the highest spike since June 10.

COVID-19 fatalities in the US peaked in April, when the country registered an average of 2,000 deaths in a single day

While New York state remains the hardest-hit with 404,775 cases, California, Florida and Texas have become the country’s new COVID-19 hotspots with a rapid increases in daily new cases, Xinhua news agency reported citing the CSSE data..

California has reported 355,046 cases, Florida 315,775 and Texas 292,336.

States with over 100,000 cases also include New Jersey, Illinois, Arizona, Georgia, Massachusetts, and Pennsylvania, the data showed.

Experts have warned that cases could soon top 100,000 a day if the country fails to take steps necessary to stem the spread of the virus.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Will China back off from The South China Sea?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – HOMES BY WARMINGTON

    Homes By Warmington

    ADVERTISEMENT – DAFABET ESPORTS

    Dafabet Gaming Portal

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac O’Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    Children under 12 stuck in India, unable to fly alone to UAE - https://t.co/y2aOQVR9Wu Get your news featured use… https://t.co/ghAgArjnQx
    h J R

    - July 17, 2020, 10:34 am

    US breaks single-day record with over 77,000 #COVID-19 cases - https://t.co/fcuNZ009Y0 Get your news featured use… https://t.co/FkiaHGeUVi
    h J R

    - July 17, 2020, 10:29 am

    Students already burdened: ... - https://t.co/8bHr0Cpz2B Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/oEky5IieHu
    h J R

    - July 17, 2020, 10:08 am

    Rahul explains why China chose now to ... - https://t.co/KujqUJv7Z0 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/MUfsvTJq2X
    h J R

    - July 17, 2020, 10:05 am

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    © 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.