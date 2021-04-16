India Post News Paper

US CDC reports 5,800 Covid infections in fully vaccinated people

April 16
15:16 2021
WASHINGTON: About 5,800 people who have been administered Covid-19 vaccines in America have been infected by the virus, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said.

So far, about 5,800 “breakthrough” cases have been reported to the CDC, Xinhua news agency quoted the agency as saying on Thursday. Vaccine breakthrough infections make up a small percentage of people who are fully vaccinated, less than 1 percent, according to the CDC. Among the 5,800 “breakthrough” cases, some became seriously ill and 74 people died, it said.

Meanwhile, 396 cases, 7 percent of those who got infected after they were vaccinated, required hospitalization. The health agency called on all eligible people to get a Covid-19 vaccine as soon as possible and urged fully vaccinated individuals to keep up precautions, such as wearing masks and social distancing, to avoid contracting the disease.

