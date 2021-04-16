Covid Uprising Barely had the vaccination drive instilled a fresh sense of hope globally, the fresh wave which seems to have taken off late March and the UK variant of the virus...

US CDC reports 5,800 Covid infections in fully vaccinated people WASHINGTON: About 5,800 people who have been administered Covid-19 vaccines in America have been infected by the virus, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said. So far,...

India stood firm to China’s shove and push tactics: Gen Bipin Rawat NEW DELHI: India stood firm to China’s ‘shove and push tactics’ on the northern borders in Eastern Ladakh, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat said on Thursday. China feels...

Ex-CBI Director Ranjit Sinha passes away NEW DELHI: Former Director of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Ranjit Sinha passed away on Friday morning, sources said. A CBI source said that Sinha, a 1974 batch IPS officer,...

US sanctions 6 Pak nationals, 5 firms for helping Russian plot NEW DELHI: The US Treasury Department has designated six Pakistani nationals and their five companies based in Karachi and Lahore who are owners and employees of Second Eye Solution (SES),...

Ajay Devgn, Siddharth Roy Kapur join hands to produce comedy-drama ‘GOBAR!’ MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn and filmmaker Ajay Devgn has joined hands with Siddharth Roy Kapur, and announced his upcoming comedy-drama ‘GOBAR!’ on Friday. The ‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’ star...

Manish Sisodia to function as Nodal Minister for COVID management in Delhi NEW DELHI: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia would be functioning as Nodal Minister for COVID management in the national capital, said the Delhi government on Friday. He will also be...

Good dental health may help prevent heart infection from mouth bacteria: Study WASHINGTON: Maintenance of good oral health is more important than the use of antibiotics in dental procedures for some heart patients to prevent a heart infection caused by bacteria around...

India reports highest-ever one day spike with 2,17,353 new COVID-19 cases, 1,185 deaths NEW DELHI: India reported its highest-ever single-day spike in COVID-19 cases with over 2.17 lakh new cases and more than 1,100 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the...

‘Indiana Jones 5’: Makers tap Mads Mikkelsen to join star cast WASHINGTON: After English actor Phoebe Waller-Bridge was roped in as the female lead in the new ‘Indiana Jones’ film, the makers have discovered Harrison Ford’s next co-star in Mads Mikkelsen,...

Trudeau, Merkel discuss situation on Russian border, relations with China OTTAWA: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday spoke with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and discussed several issues, including the tensions between Russia and Ukraine, along with “common priorities and...

China, regional security on agenda as Suga arrives in US for summit with Biden WASHINGTON: Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Thursday night (local time) arrived in the United States, for the first in-person bilateral summit with US President Joe Biden. Both the leaders...

Third dose of COVID-19 vaccine ‘likely’ needed within 1 year, says Pfizer CEO NEW YORK: Pfizer’s CEO Albert Bourla on Thursday that COVID-19 vaccine recipients will “likely” need a third dose between six to 12 months after they’re fully vaccinated and suggested vaccinations...

Kumbh: 30 sadhus in Haridwar test positive for COVID-19 HARIDWAR: Amidst the ongoing Kumbh in Haridwar, 30 sadhus in the city have tested positive for COVID-19, said the Chief Medical Officer on Friday. Speaking to ANI, Haridwar Chief Medical...

Imran Khan, cabinet approve ban on Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan amid protests ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has blacklisted radical Islamist Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), whose supporters and workers have been carrying out violent protests across the country for three days after the arrest of their...

US, India to launch hydrogen task force under Strategic Energy Partnership NEW DELHI: India and the United States will launch a Hydrogen Task Force under the Strategic Energy Partnership between the two countries soon, announced US Deputy Secretary of Energy, David...

India administers more than 1.28 cr COVID-19 vaccine doses during Tika Utsav NEW DELHI: A total of 1,28,98,314 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered to people of the eligible groups across the country during the Tika Utsav, informed Union Health Ministry on Thursday....

Hindu Rao, Swami Dayanand should be converted into COVID hospitals: Kejriwal NEW DELHI: Amid the rapidly increasing COVID-19 cases, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said Delhi Municipal Corporation (MCD)-run hospitals — Hindu Rao and Swami Dayanand — should be...

Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Presents Lilawati Awards India Post News Service NEW DELHI: The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) presented the Lilavati Award 2020 on April 11 2021 at an event in the AICTE auditorium...