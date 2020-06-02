US censures China for not resolving conflict in Ladakh as per int’l law
WASHINGTON: The US censured China for resorting to aggression along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with India and not resolving the conflict as per the international law. While expressing concern about the Chinese aggression against India in the Union Territory of Ladakh, Eliot Engel, Chairman of the US House Committee on Foreign Affairs, said on Monday that Beijing was demonstrating “once again that it’s willing to bully its neighbours rather than resolve conflicts according to international law”.
Hitting out at the Xi Jinping government, Engel said: “Countries must all abide by the same set of rules so that we don’t live in a world where might makes right.” He strongly urged China to respect norms and use diplomacy and existing mechanisms to resolve its border questions with India.
The statement follows the US President Donald Trump’s offer of mediation in the ongoing face-off between Indian and Chinese troops along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh. So far, both India and China have been using the established mechanisms and channels to resolve the border stand-off.