India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

US closely watching China’s aggressive actions against Taiwan: White House

US closely watching China’s aggressive actions against Taiwan: White House
April 10
10:22 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

WASHINGTON: The United States has been watching China’s aggressive actions against Taiwan very closely and raising concerns about it both publicly and privately, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki told reporters on Friday (local time).

“We have been clear publicly and privately expressing our concern, our growing concerns about China’s aggression towards Taiwan. China is taking increasingly coercive action to undercut democracy in Taiwan,” Psaki said during the briefing.
“We have seen a concerning increase in PRC’s military activity in the Taiwan Strait, which we believe is potentially destabilizing. So we are watching that closely,” she added.

Psaki emphasized that the United States seeks no confrontation with China, but considers the bilateral relationship as one based on “steep competition.”

US lawmakers plan to introduce legislation next week that would put additional sanctions on Chinese officials; build closer US relations with Taiwan and place more checks on Beijing’s military operations and territorial claims, among other measures intended to counter China and the threat it poses on human rights and maritime security.

The United States maintains the capacity to resist any resort to force or other forms of coercion that would jeopardize the security or the social or economic system of the people on Taiwan, said State Department Spokesperson Ned Price on Wednesday (local time).

Beijing claims full sovereignty over Taiwan, a democracy of almost 24 million people located off the southeastern coast of mainland China, despite the fact that the two sides have been governed separately for more than seven decades.

Taipei, on the other hand, has countered the Chinese aggression by increasing strategic ties with democracies including the US, which has been repeatedly opposed by Beijing. China has threatened that “Taiwan’s independence” means war. (ANI) 

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

youtube-subscribe-png

E-paper Latest Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA Homes

SHEA Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – Boomi Coffee

Best Instant Coffee in The USA

ADVERTISEMENT – MY BETTING

best indian betting sites

ADVERTISEMENT – SONA9

SONA9 Indian Betting Website

We make it easier for you by providing you with the latest news, celebrity gossip, and useful articles. Today we are bringing you a new form of entertainment, online casino India.

Casinoexpressindia.com is a website specialized in providing the folk of India with the best online casino out there.

Time to read some reviews about online casinos and start playing some fun games.

ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

Asiabet

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

@timesofindia: Delhi announces fresh covid curbs, full list ðŸ‘‰ https://t.co/RW5yuIcNDe https://t.co/ovg1vXP1GL
h J R

- April 10, 2021, 5:58 pm

@PTI_News: Negative RT-PCR report required for travellers arriving in Delhi from Maharashtra by air, 14-day quarantine for those without report: DDMA
h J R

- April 10, 2021, 5:45 pm

San Francisco launches new grant ... - https://t.co/rhpyvd1E44 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AnthonyFauci #China #Coronavirus #COVID19USA #Democrats #DiseaseControlAndPrevention #DonaldTrump #FinancialRelef #JoeBiden #LondonBreed #MikePompeo #Republicans
h J R

- April 10, 2021, 10:37 am

Working long hours? Keep your body, mind active - https://t.co/A859H4qh4j Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #DamageYourBody #IANSLife #Indiapost #Lifestyle #PhysicalActivity #SIDDHIJAIN #WorkFromHome #WorkingLongHours #WorlLifeBalance
h J R

- April 10, 2021, 10:34 am

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.