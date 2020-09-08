India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

US college communities become new Covid-19 hotspots: Report

US college communities become new Covid-19 hotspots: Report
September 08
18:23 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

WASHINGTON: About 100 college communities in the US have witnessed a high rate of Covid-19 cases in recent weeks as students have returned for the fall semester, making the campuses and the surrounding areas a new hotspot for virus transmission, a media report said.

According to a New York Times review of 203 counties where students comprise at least 10 per cent of the population, about half have experienced their worst weeks of the pandemic since Aug.ust1, with figures showing the number of new infections is peaking right now, Xinhua news agency reported on Tuesday.

The University of Iowa, which faced a budget shortfall of at least $75 million because of the pandemic, had taken precautions, and only about a quarter of classes would be delivered in person after thousands of students came back, said the report.

“But each fresh face in town could also carry the virus, and more than 26,000 area residents were university employees.”

Meanwhile, the university’s decision to hold in-person classes drew criticism from some faculty.

“We’re scared for our health and yours,” one group of instructors wrote in an open letter to students in July, according to the New York Times.

“The pandemic has hurt colleges’ finances in multiple ways, adding pressure on many schools to bring students back to campus. It has caused enrolment declines as students have opted for gap years or chosen to stay closer to home, added substantial costs for safety measures, reduced revenue from student room and board and canceled money-generating athletic events,” said the report.

However, epidemiologists have warned that, even with exceptional contact tracing, it would be difficult to completely contain the virus on a campus when students shop, eat and drink in town, and local residents work at the college, said the newspaper.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country in the world by the coronavirus pandemic.

As of Tuesday, the number of cases increased to 6,300,431, while the death toll stood at 189,206, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Will Chinese Communit Party remove Xi JingPing from presidency?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    BAJWA VICK FOR MAYOR – FREMONT

    Bajwa Vick For Mayor Fremont

    PRESEDENTIAL GENERAL ELECTIONS – AWARENESS CAMPAIGN

    Presedential General Elections

    ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – HOMES BY WARMINGTON

    Homes By Warmington

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    RT @cgisydney: As #VandeBharatMission crosses important milestone of repatriating 1.5 million Indian nationals, another AI special flightâ€¦
    h J R

    - September 8, 2020, 6:21 pm

    Russia seeks #India's help ... - https://t.co/o6SPEDDVsB Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/MrZ2kGdWi7
    h J R

    - September 8, 2020, 1:01 pm

    UK entering period of particular concern - https://t.co/8RVWEMGPWa Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA
    h J R

    - September 8, 2020, 12:58 pm

    India Social and Culture Centre reopens in Abu Dhabi - https://t.co/I0Mdnuyrsu Get your news featured useâ€¦ https://t.co/m9lXb7W30r
    h J R

    - September 8, 2020, 12:57 pm

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.