US ‘concerned’ over Beijing’s attempts to intimidate neighbours, supports peaceful resolution to India-China border dispute

WASHINGTON: The United States on Tuesday expressed concern over Beijing’s attempts to intimidate neighbours and supported a peaceful resolution to the India-China border standoff.

Speaking during a press briefing, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said: “We are concerned by Beijing’s pattern of ongoing attempts to intimidate its neighbours. As always, we’ll stand with friends, we’ll stand with partners, we’ll stand with allies to advance our shared prosperity, security and values, in this case, the Indo-Pacific.”

Speaking on the India-China talks on the border standoff, Price said that the US supports peaceful resolution of the situation.

“We are closely monitoring the situation. We know the ongoing talks between governments of India and China and we continue to support direct dialogue and a peaceful resolution of those border disputes,” he said.

Price also referred to the talks between US State Secretary Antony Blinken and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, adding that the US-India comprehensive strategic partnership is both broad as well as multifaceted.

“We will continue to engage at the highest levels of our governments to deepen cooperation on many fronts and we are confident that the strong and upward trajectory of our partnership will continue,” the State Department spokesperson mentioned about the India-US partnership.

This comes after India and China on Tuesday held bilateral consultations on issues on the agenda of the United Nations Security Council amid the military standoff on the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

According to a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), during the video conferencing with the Chinese officials, the Indian delegation briefed the Chinese side “on India’s priorities during its UNSC tenure.”

“Both sides discussed a wide range of issues on the UNSC agenda. The Indian delegation briefed the Chinese side on India’s priorities during its UNSC tenure. Both sides agreed to continue their engagement on key issues on the UNSC agenda,” it stated further.

The two countries have been engaged in a stand-off along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) since April-May last year. While China began amassing massive military strength along the LAC, India responded with a befitting build-up.

The Chinese have been asking India to withdraw troops and tanks first from the southern bank but India has been asking for disengagement from all the friction points. (ANI)

Comments

comments