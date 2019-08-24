US condoles Arun Jaitley’s passing away

India Post News Service

NEW DELHI: The US Embassy here Saturday expressed its condolence on the passing away of former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. “The United States Mission in India grieves with the people of India on the loss of former Minister Arun Jaitley,” the embassy said in a statement. “He will be remembered for his long and distinguished service to India,” it stated.. ‘

“Especially notable were his introduction of the Goods and Services Tax, efforts to improve the ease of doing business, and measures to combat corruption. Minister Jaitley recognized the importance of the US-India relationship and worked to improve the economic ties between our countries. The US Mission in India extends our deepest condolences to former Minister Jaitley’s family and many friends, as well as to all the citizens of India.”

Jaitley, 66, passed away following a prolonged illness after being admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) August 9 complaining of weakness and palpitation. Jaitley had undergone a renal transplant on May 14 last year at AIIMS, and his health condition gradually worsened, forcing him to take frequent breaks from his work. He was also diagnosed with soft tissue cancer.

He opted out of the second term of the BJP-led NDA government as Modi led the saffron party to a landslide win in the Lok Sabha elections in May this year. Jaitley did not contest the polls citing his health condition.

He was serving his fourth straight term in Rajya Sabha, where he entered in 2000 and went on to become the Leader of the Opposition and then the Leader of the House as the BJP came to power in 2014. He stopped attending office since early April last year but was back in the finance ministry on August 23, 2018. In September 2014, he had undergone bariatric surgery to shed weight he had gained because of a chronic diabetic condition.

Comments

comments