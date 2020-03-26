US confirmed COVID-19 cases top 60,000 NEW YORK: The number of COVID-19 cases in the US topped 60,000 as of 3.30 p.m., US Eastern Time on Wednesday, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering...

Novel coronavirus may not spread through tears SINGAPORE: contrary to some reports, researchers now claim that new coronavirus doesnt spread via tears and it is unlikely that infected patients are shedding virus through eye fluid. While researchers are...

Modi to participate in virtual G20 summit on COVID-19 NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the G-20 conference on the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday through video conferencing. An unprecedented move, the conference has been named G-20 Virtual and...

Toll tax collection temporarily halted at all toll plazas on NHs NEW DELHI: In view of the nationwide lockdown to halt the coronavirus spread in the country, the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has temporarily suspended the toll collection...

COVID-19: Marriages take a beating, many in trouble Thiruvananthapuram: Apart from the tourism industry that has taken a hit with the arrival of COVID-19, it’s the marriage industry that has also taken a huge toll, as apart from...

Don’t demoralize our Coronawarriors: Harsh Vardhan NEW DELHI: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan taking note of reports relating to manhandling of doctors and nurses, on Thursday urged the public “Don’t demoralize our Coronawarriors” Taking to Twitter,...

Zomato, Swiggy still there but no food to order NEW DELHI: Ironic as it may sound but digital India saw its biggest challenge on Wednesday when smartphone-based leading food delivery platforms Zomato and Swiggy found themselves in no man’s...

Hundreds of Zomato employees take deep salary cuts: CEO NEW DELHI: Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal on Wednesday announced that several employees have taken deep voluntary salary cuts as the business has been hit owing to the COVID-19 lockdown. In a...

