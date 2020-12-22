India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

US Congress passes $900bn Covid-19 relief package

US Congress passes $900bn Covid-19 relief package
December 22
17:16 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

WASHINGTON: US Congress has passed a $900 billion coronavirus relief package, sending the measure to President Donald Trump for signing into law, as many Americans were set to lose pandemic relief benefits by the end of the year.

The long-awaited relief package was approved late Monday by the Republican-majority Senate with a 92-to-6 vote, along with government funding for the rest of the fiscal year, which ends on September 30, 2021, reports Xinhua news agency.

The Democrat-led House of Representatives has also passed the package. “The Senate just passed another major bipartisan, Covid-19 relief package. The American people can rest assured that more help is on the way, immediately,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, top Republican in the upper chamber, tweeted early Tuesday.

Following months of deadlock over the size and scope of the next round of relief package, Democratic and Republican lawmakers finally reached a deal on Sunday.

The $900 billion relief plan includes another round of direct payments for individuals, federal unemployment benefits, and more funding for Paycheck Protection Program to support small businesses.

It also features hundreds of billions more for schools, testing and the distribution of vaccines.  In order to reach an agreement, both parties agreed to drop their key demands: more aid to state and local governments, sought by Democrats, and liability protections for businesses, sought by Republicans.

These have been key sticking points in the marathon negotiations. As of Tuesday morning, the virus, which originated in China a year ago, has infected a total of 18,029,528 Americans and killed 319,354 others, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

The two tallies are the highest in the world, making the US the hardest-hit country by the pandemic.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Will Amit Shah be able to sort out Farmer's Issue?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – COUNTY OF LA

    LAC For YOU

    ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

    Asiabet

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    12 Best Frameworks For ... - https://t.co/GPRk3wK7q5 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #12BestFrameworksForAndroidApplication #12BestFrameworksForAndroidApplicationAppDevelopmentProgram #AndroidAppDevelopmentFees #AndroidAppDevelopmentCourse #AndroidApplication
    h J R

    - December 22, 2020, 3:04 pm

    How To Become A Chartered ... - https://t.co/TGze0F1ObF Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #BestCACoachingInIndia #CAExams021 #CAExamsIndia #CAExamsPreparation #CharteredAccountantExams #CharteredAccountantIndia #CharteredAccountantReviews #CharteredAccountantSalary
    h J R

    - December 22, 2020, 2:56 pm

    US Congress ... - https://t.co/sPUnw6U16C Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #900BillionCoronavirusReliefPackage #AnthonyFauci #CoronaVaccine #CoronaVaccineNews #Coronavirus #Covid19ReliefPackage #Covid19Crisis #COVID19USA #Democrats #DonaldTrump #HardestHitCOuntry
    h J R

    - December 22, 2020, 11:46 am

    Biden names Bharat Ramamurti as ... - https://t.co/o6or32MV90 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AnthonyFauci #BharatRamamurti #CoronaVaccine #CoronaVaccineNews #Coronavirus #Covid19Crisis #COVID19USA #DiseaseControlAndPrevention #DonaldTrump #HardestHitCOuntry
    h J R

    - December 22, 2020, 11:33 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.