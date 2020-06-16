US Congressman, family test positive for COVID-19

Why not give insurance cover for mental illness: SC to Centre, IRDA NEW DELHI: Amid the raging debate over the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who is alleged to have been depressed before his apparently died by suicide on June...

India to witness an annular solar eclipse on June 21 NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Earth Sciences on Tuesday said that an annular solar eclipse will occur on June 21 and the celestial event will be visible in Rajasthan, Haryana...

1 in 5 people worldwide at risk of severe Covid-19: Lancet study LONDON: An estimated 1.7 billion people have at least one of the underlying health conditions that could increase their risk of severe Covid-19 if infected, according to a global study,...

India-China faceoff: RSS affiliate renews ‘boycott China’ call NEW DELHI: After India announced that it sustained three casualties in the Ladakh region during the India-China faceoff, RSS affiliate Swadeshi Jagran Manch on Tuesday renewed the demand for an...

Shocking, unbelievable, unacceptable: Cong on India-China faceoff NEW DELHI: The Congress has termed “shocking” the news of killing of three Indian soldiers including an officer by Chinese sides at the Line of Actual Control in Galwan Valley....

China warns India against crossing border after 3 Indian soldiers killed NEW DELHI/BEIJING: China has asked India to restrain from crossing the border after three Indian soldiers were killed in action during violent clashes with the Chinese troops along the Line...

Clash between India and China in Ladakh: Rajnath reviews situation NEW DELHI: Following multiple casualties reported on the Indian side in a violent faceoff with China at the Galwan Valley standoff point amid a deescalation operation, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh...

US urged to comply with int. obligations to tackle racial discrimination UNITED NATIONS: The UN Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination has urged the US to make immediate structural reforms to end racial discrimination and to uphold its obligations under...

Poor Covid testing taking toll on Sikh, other BAME communities LONDON: Despite people putting their lives on hold and distancing themselves from friends and family during the lockdown, the UK is facing one of the worst crisis of our times....

How Bollywood’s ‘privilege club’ failed Sushant Singh Rajput NEW DELHI: Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide has sparked off a conversation around the ruthless ways of Bollywood’s power camps — especially for young aspirants who come to realise their dreams...

Sonia demands rollback of fuel prices, writes to Modi NEW DELHI: Congress President Sonia Gandhi has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and demanded that fuel prices should be slashed as crude prices have fallen across the world. “I...

Beijing reports 27 new confirmed COVID-19 cases BEIJING: Beijing reported 27 new confirmed domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases and three new asymptomatic cases on Monday, the municipal health commission said on Tuesday. By Monday, Beijing had reported 526 confirmed...

US Congressman, family test positive for COVID-19 WASHINGTON: US Congressman Tom Rice announced that he, his wife, and his son have tested positive for the coronavirus. “We are all on the mend and doing fine,” Xinhua news agency...

US partially ends HCQ, CQ use for COVID-19 NEW DELHI: The US is partially stopping the use of hydroxychloroquine (HCQ), which President Donald Trump personally obtained from India, and chloroquine (CQ) to treat COVID-19, suspending it in hospital...

Yogi to visit Ayodhya on June 18, ‘bhumi pujan’ likely on July 1 LUCKNOW: UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath would visit Ayodhya on June 18 to review the preparations for the Ram temple ‘bhumi pujan’, tweeted the Chief Minister’s Office, here on Monday....

Vizag gas leak: SC puts Rs 50 cr compensation by LG Polymers on hold NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday put on hold, for 10 days, the disbursal of Rs 50 crore compensation by LG Polymers for the Vizag gas leak incident, as...

SC slams FADA for violating its order on BS-IV vehicle sale norms NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday slammed the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) for not following its order permitting the sale of limited BS-IV vehicles after March 31,...

Three earthquakes jolt Gujarat in less than 24 hours NEW DELHI: Two mild-intensity earthquakes hit Rajkot district of Gujarat on Monday afternoon, a day after a 5.3 magnitude earthquake shook the region. According to the National Centre for Seismology,...

SRO-202 no longer applicable to new appointments in J&K SRINAGAR: In a major move on Monday, the J&K Administrative Council decided that no appointments will be made under SRO-202, while the probation period for old appointees under the SRO...