India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

‘US could have enough Covid-19 vaccine doses for every American by March’

‘US could have enough Covid-19 vaccine doses for every American by March’
October 09
13:45 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

WASHINGTON: The US could have enough coronavirus vaccine doses for every American by March 2021, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said. Azar made the remarks on Thursday while addressing a keynote speech at the Goldman Sachs Healthcare virtual event, reports CNBC News.

According to the top official, ‘Operation Warp Speed’, the administration’s Covid-19 vaccine program, expects to have up to 100 million doses by the end of the year. That’s “enough to cover especially vulnerable populations” he said, adding: “We project having enough for every American who wants a vaccine by March to April 2021.”

Azar said that the country was currently manufacturing doses for all six potential vaccines backed by President Donald Trump’s government across more than 23 manufacturing facilities. These includes vaccines from Moderna, Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson, which are all in late-stage testing. According to the Health and Human Services Secretary, the US is also obtaining needles, syringes, bottles and other supplies needed for immunizations.

US health officials believe authorizing a vaccine for emergency use is appropriate in “only specific circumstances”, where there are “sufficient amounts of vaccine already manufactured” , CNBC News quoted Azar as further saying.

Azar’s remarks follows a sweeping plan unveiled by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) last month to make Covid-19 vaccines available to all Americans for free. Under the plan, the CDC anticipates a coronavirus vaccine will initially be granted an emergency use authorization before a full formal approval.

The US continues to lead the world with the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths. As of Friday, the overall number of cases in the country reached 7,603,746, while the death toll stood at 212,716, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    JUSTIN SHA FOR MAYOR – FREMONT

    betting India

    YOGI CHUGH FOR FREMONT CITY COUNCIL

    Yogi Chugh For Mayor - Fremont

    BAJWA VICK FOR MAYOR – FREMONT

    Vik Bajwa Fremont

    AWARENESS – ACVOTE

    Santa Clara Registrar of Voters

    PRESEDENTIAL GENERAL ELECTIONS – AWARENESS CAMPAIGN

    Presedential General Elections

    TANDON FOR CONGRESS – DISTRICT 17

    TANDON FOR CONGRESS - DISTRICT 17

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    @ANI: India successfully testfired â€˜Rudramâ€™ Anti-Radiation Missile from a Sukhoi-30 fighter aircraft off east coast. With this DRDO developed missile, India establishes indigenous capability to develop long-range air-launched anti-radiation missiles for neutralizing enemy targets. https://t.co/oeygAmZY9V
    h J R

    - October 9, 2020, 12:26 pm

    Indian-American launches ... - https://t.co/0jIOuhZdkJ Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #Cardiologist #Community #Diaspora #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity #IndianCommunityMembers #IndianOrigin
    h J R

    - October 9, 2020, 10:24 am

    Bangladesh-India ties ... - https://t.co/XmY0Tr33o6 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #BangaldeshIndiaTies #BangladeshIndiaRelations #BangladeshIndiaRelationship #Bangladeshis #Community #Diaspora #IndianHighCommissioner #IndianCommunity #IndianOrigin #IndiraGandhi
    h J R

    - October 9, 2020, 10:21 am

    #China joins #WHO-led COVAX for fair access to Covid-19 vaccines - https://t.co/Je1qsbMew6 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #COVAXInternationalInitiative #Covid19Vaccines #DonaldTrump #GlobalAccessToVaccines #UnitedStates #USA #VaccineDevelopment #World
    h J R

    - October 9, 2020, 10:16 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.