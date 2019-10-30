Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

US couple claims 2 kids adopted from Rewa were sexually abused

US couple claims 2 kids adopted from Rewa were sexually abused
October 30
16:18 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

REWA, Madhya Pradesh: An alleged instance of sexual abuse of at least two former inmates of an NGO-run adoption centre in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa has come to light, officials said Wednesday.

A complaint in this regard was raised by an American couple who had adopted a girl and a boy, both aged below six years, from Aanchal Shishu Kendra, an adoption centre run by NGO Nivedita Kalyan Samiti.

Acting on the complaint, authorities have shut down the centre and launched investigation, officials informed.

District Collector Om Prakash Shrivastava Wednesday said the two children were adopted by a California-based couple in June this year through Central Adoption Resources Agency (CARA).

“The American couple has raised a complaint claiming that the children adopted by them revealed, during a post-placement counselling session in the USA, that they had been sexually abused at the Aanchal Shishu Kendra in Rewa,” the collector said.

He said the adoption centre was shut down Tuesday and its registration was cancelled.

“All the inmates in the Kendra were shifted to another centre in neighbouring Satna (about 60 km from Rewa),” he added.

The case has been handed over to police for further investigation, Shrivatava said.

“We are investigating the complaint from various angles. Initial investigation suggested that these kids were abused. We are trying to identify the accused,” said Rewa Superintendent of Ppolice Abid Khan.

He said police will try to reach out to the children to identify the accused persons.

Meanwhile, Nivedita Kalyan Samiti official Arunendra Singh has denied the allegations.

“All allegations are baseless and false. They should be investigated from various angles. We will cooperate with agencies,” he told PTI Wednesday. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Should Britain return the treasures it looted from India?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

US couple claims 2 kids adopted from Rewa were sexually abused - https://t.co/iCPY7wZCe1 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- October 30, 2019, 10:48 am

Lashkar-e-Taiba an ideal proxy for #Pakistan: US expert - https://t.co/p5geIVQIDb Get your news featured use… https://t.co/lGnaqlb4oa
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- October 30, 2019, 10:43 am

#Chennai, #BANGALORE will become Cape Town if people don't act to save water - https://t.co/QwXct3Kosh Get your ne… https://t.co/3FKeTBehnT
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- October 30, 2019, 10:41 am

Police, law and order to be under Centre in new UT of JK, land under elected govt - https://t.co/yc3UYEdj3g Get yo… https://t.co/lcaIgx8x28
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- October 30, 2019, 10:39 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.