US couple claims 2 kids adopted from Rewa were sexually abused

REWA, Madhya Pradesh: An alleged instance of sexual abuse of at least two former inmates of an NGO-run adoption centre in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa has come to light, officials said Wednesday.

A complaint in this regard was raised by an American couple who had adopted a girl and a boy, both aged below six years, from Aanchal Shishu Kendra, an adoption centre run by NGO Nivedita Kalyan Samiti.

Acting on the complaint, authorities have shut down the centre and launched investigation, officials informed.

District Collector Om Prakash Shrivastava Wednesday said the two children were adopted by a California-based couple in June this year through Central Adoption Resources Agency (CARA).

“The American couple has raised a complaint claiming that the children adopted by them revealed, during a post-placement counselling session in the USA, that they had been sexually abused at the Aanchal Shishu Kendra in Rewa,” the collector said.

He said the adoption centre was shut down Tuesday and its registration was cancelled.

“All the inmates in the Kendra were shifted to another centre in neighbouring Satna (about 60 km from Rewa),” he added.

The case has been handed over to police for further investigation, Shrivatava said.

“We are investigating the complaint from various angles. Initial investigation suggested that these kids were abused. We are trying to identify the accused,” said Rewa Superintendent of Ppolice Abid Khan.

He said police will try to reach out to the children to identify the accused persons.

Meanwhile, Nivedita Kalyan Samiti official Arunendra Singh has denied the allegations.

“All allegations are baseless and false. They should be investigated from various angles. We will cooperate with agencies,” he told PTI Wednesday. PTI

