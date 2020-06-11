US COVID-19 cases surpass 2 mn: Johns Hopkins University WASHINGTON: The number of COVID-19 cases in the US surpassed the 2 million mark on Thursday, according to the Johns Hopkins University. As of Thursday morning, the overall number of cases...

Shehbaz Sharif tests COVID-19 positive ISLAMABAD: Shehbaz Sharif, President of the opposition Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, a party spokesperson confirmed on Thursday. Sharif, 69, a cancer survivor, was...

India plans to curb weapons imports, focus on domestic manufacturing NEW DELHI: Under its “Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan”, the Narendra Modi government has decided to soon initiate procurement of arms and ammunition from local industries to reduce import dependence on...

No one can look at India with crooked eye: Gadkari NEW DELHI: In the backdrop of the India-China standoff, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has said no one can dare to stare at India with a crooked eye. “We will dedicate...

Eggs For A Healthier Lifestyle If we told you that one of the most nutritious and healthy food products is also one of the most commonly found, will you believe it? You can order it...

Cryptocurrency Exchanges in India: Legal, Popular and Gaining Momentum Over the last two years, events affecting cryptocurrency legislation have taken Indian blockchain investors on an intense ride, which began when the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) declared cryptocurrency exchanges...

Global Kashmiri Pandit Diaspora seeks probe in Sarpanch killing NEW DELHI: The Global Kashmiri Pandit Diaspora (GKPD) has condemned the assassination of Sarpanch Ajay Pandita (Bharti) in Kashmir and has asked for an inquiry to find why there was...

5 terrorists killed in Shopian in south Kashmir SRINAGAR: Five terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Wednesday, officials said. Kashmir Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar told IANS that...

India, China start withdrawing troops from standoff positions NEW DELHI: India and China have started the process of de-escalation at the Line of Actual Control with withdrawal of troops, guns and combat vehicles from three standoff positions in...

Kashmiri Pandits condemn killing of sarpanch NEW DELHI: Kashmiri Pandit organisations have condemned the killing of Ajay Pandita, Sarpanch and a member of the minority community of Kashmiri Pandits in Kashmir, by terrorists. Sanjay Peshin, from...

Lord Krishna’s lessons are the foundation of life: Tulsi Gabbard NEW DELHI: Tulsi Gabbard, the first Hindu member of the US Congress, has appealed to the youth to draw inspiration from Shrimad Bhagavad Gita, describing the lessons drawn from Shri...

Nepal House of Representative endorses new map which includes Indian territories NEW DELHI: Nepal’s House of Representatives has unanimously endorsed the Constitution Amendment Bill to adopt a new map of the country which includes Indian areas of Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura,...

Delhi’s iconic Khan Market loses sheen as major stores close amid lockdown NEW DELHI: Soon after the Delhi government allowed the reopening of various public spaces including malls and markets, one of the capitals most expensive markets – Khan Market regained its...

53 arrested in Hong Kong protests HOG KONG: The Hong Kong police on Wednesday arrested 53 people for participating in unlawful assemblies in Central area of the city. As the night fell on Tuesday, a large...

George Floyd’s funeral hears calls for racial justice HOUSTON: The funeral for African American George Floyd, whose death in police custody caused global outrage, heard impassioned pleas for racial justice. Speakers in the church in Houston, Texas, lined up...

UN chief warns of impending global food emergency amid pandemic UNITED NATIONS: United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned that the number of people who are acutely food or nutrition insecure will rapidly expand. “There is more than enough food in...

Funeral held in Houston to bid farewell to George Floyd HOUSTON: The funeral of African American George Floyd was held in the southern US city of Houston, where he was brought up and spent most of his life, two weeks...

Markets open on a positive note Wednesday morning MUMBAI: The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) on Wednesday opened on a positive note. The Sensex of the BSE opened at 34,029.14 points and touched a high of 34,205.07 points. The...

Mandana Karimi: Post COVID-19, intimate scenes on screen will change MUMBAI: Model-turned-actress Mandana Karimi, who plays the female protagonist in the upcoming web series “The Casino”, says shooting of intimate scenes post COVID-19 will change keeping social distancing in mind....