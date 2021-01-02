US Covid-19 cases surpass 20mn mark: Johns Hopkins University

WASHINGTON: In yet another grim milestone, the overall number of coronavirus cases in the US, the hardest-hit country in the world by the pandemic, has surpassed the 20 million mark, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Saturday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the country’s total caseload and death toll stood at 20,128,359 and 347,787, respectively.

The US remains the nation worst hit by the pandemic, with the world’s most cases and deaths, making up more than 23 per cent of the global caseload. According to the CSSE, California reported 2,297,336 cases, followed by Texas with 1,766,791 cases and Florida with 1,323,315 cases.

The states of New York and Illinois both registered more than 960,000 cases. Other states with over 520,000 cases include Ohio, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, North Carolina, Michigan, Wisconsin and Arizona, the CSSE data showed. US Covid-19 cases reached 10 million on November 9, and the number doubled in less than two months.

December was the deadliest month in 2020 as the country repeatedly witnessed record numbers of cases, deaths as well as hospitalisations. The US shattered the record of single-day fatalities when it recorded 3,750 new deaths on Wednesday, the highest since the onset of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, current hospitalisations also hit a record high of 125,379 on Thursday, according to The COVID Tracking Project. Entering the new year, the country will continue to fight the virus in the face of surging cases following gatherings and travel over the holidays, experts warned.

A national ensemble forecast updated on Wednesday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention predicted a total of 383,000 to 424,000 coronavirus deaths by January 23.

Comments

comments