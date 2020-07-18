India Post News Paper

US Covid-19 cases surpass 3.6 million
July 18
11:01 2020
NEW YORK: The number of Covid-19 cases in the US surpassed 3.6 million on Friday, reaching 3,604,408, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

Meanwhile, the national death toll from the disease rose to 138,649, according to the CSSE, Xinhua reported. New York state remains the hardest-hit with 405,551 cases. Other national Covid-19 hotspots include California, Florida and Texas, reporting 364,835, 327,234 and 308,611 cases, respectively, the tally showed.

States with over 100,000 cases also include New Jersey, Illinois, Arizona, Georgia, Massachusetts, and Pennsylvania, the CSSE data showed.

