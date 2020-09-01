US Covid-19 cases surpass 6 million

Indian Origin Hollywood Actress Pens Catchy Covid Awareness Song Hollywood-based actress and model Stuti Mandala is doing her bit to raise awareness of how to fight Covid-19. A former Ivy League investment banker, she joined forces with her mother...

Portland protests: Trump, Biden clash over street violence WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden have been accusing one another over violence that has erupted at protests in Portland, Oregon. A man linked to a...

Muharram, a ‘masked’ observation this year! NEW DELHI: There are no children in Imambaras this year. People above sixty years of age have been asked to stay home and observe Muharram. They have been advised to...

‘A true friend’: Bangladesh Prez, PM condole Pranab Mukherjee’s demise DHAKA: Bangladesh President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday extended their condolences over the demise of former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee, calling him as a “true friend”...

Cong leaders pay rich tributes to Pranab Mukherjee NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, former Union ministers P. Chidambaram, Kapil Sibal, and several other Congress leaders on Monday paid rich tributes to former President Pranab Mukherjee, who passed...

As CBI probes Sushant case, agency boss cracks down on ‘indiscipline’ NEW DELHI: As officials of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) take a deep dive into the mysterious death of Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput, an order by CBI Director...

Global Covid-19 cases top 25.4mn: Johns Hopkins WASHINGTON: The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 25.4 million, while the deaths have increased to over 849,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University. As of Tuesday morning,...

No country can just pretend pandemic is over: WHO chief GENEVA: Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), said that he wants to see children returning to school and people going back to work, but at the...

Academicians from Bhutan, Riyadh, Oman laud women’s contribution against Covid-19 AGRA: Since the idea of women empowerment swept the world, women are becoming powerful every passing day and now more than ever, it is about improving the way the world perceives...

Covid-19: Punjab to continue with curbs, weekend lockdown CHANDIGARH: Amid a sharp spike in Covid-19 cases in Punjab, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday announced that restrictions will continue in urban areas, including a weekend lockdown in all...

US Covid-19 cases surpass 6 million NEW YORK: The total number of Covid-19 cases in the US surpassed 6 million on Monday, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University. US...

Pranab Mukherjee (1935-2020): People’s President (OBITUARY) About Pranab Mukherjee, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh once told me that he was like Dhrupad Sangeet. If you don’t understand Dhrupad or if your ears are not trained to...

India, China military talks over fresh skirmish at LAC end NEW DELHI: Military talks between India and China at Chushul to resolve the fresh skirmish at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh ended late on Monday evening,...

Former President Pranab Mukherjee passes away, says son India grieves the passing away of Bharat Ratna Pranab Mukherjee. He has left an indelible mark on the development trajectory of our nation. A scholar par excellence, a towering statesman,...

Indian Army thwarts fresh attempts by China’s PLA to change status quo in Pangong lake area in Ladakh NEW DELHI: In a fresh confrontation in eastern Ladakh, the Chinese army carried out “provocative military movements” to “unilaterally” change the status quo on the southern bank of Pangong Tso...

India’s April-July fiscal deficit at 103.1% of budgetary target NEW DELHI: India’s budgetary fiscal deficit for the April-July 2020-21 period stood at Rs 8.21 lakh crore, or 103.1 per cent of the budget estimates (BE). The 2020-21 deficit — the...

Trump’s favourability flat after RNC: Poll WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump’s favourability remained flat after last week’s Republican National Convention (RNC), where he formally accepted his renomination for a second-term, as majority of Americans continued to...

Rioters destroy Indian-origin family’s car dealership in US NEW YORK: An Indian-origin family’s car dealership was set ablaze by rioters in the protest-hit US city of Kenosha, Wisconsin destroying nearly 100 vehicles and causing damages worth $2.5 million,...

Token fine of Re 1 for Bhushan in contempt case, failing which 3-month in jail NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday imposed a token fine of Re 1 on advocate Prashant Bhushan, convicted in a contempt case for tweets against the judiciary, which if...