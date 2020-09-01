India Post News Paper

US Covid-19 cases surpass 6 million

September 01
09:56 2020
NEW YORK: The total number of Covid-19 cases in the US surpassed 6 million on Monday, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University. US Covid-19 case count rose to 6,002,615, with the national death toll reaching 183,203, according to the CSSE, Xinhua reported.

The hardest-hit US state of California reported 706,731 cases. Texas and Florida both recorded more than 620,000 cases, followed by the state of New York with 434,100 cases. Other states with over 190,000 cases include Georgia, Illinois, Arizona and New Jersey, according to the CSSE.

A return to campus for the fall semester has recently caused great concern over potential outbreaks among students across the US. Over 30 states have reported thousands of coronavirus cases on newly reopened campuses, including the University of Alabama, where more than 1,300 students have tested positive.

US Covid-19 cases topped 5 million on August 9. By far, the US remains the worst-hit nation, with the world’s most cases and deaths, accounting for more than one fifth of the global caseload and death toll.

