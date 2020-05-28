India Post News Paper

US COVID-19 deaths top 100,000: Johns Hopkins University

May 28
10:47 2020
NEW YORK: The number of COVID-19 deaths in the US topped 100,000 on Wednesday, reaching 100,047, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

A total of 1,695,776 cases have been reported in the country, according to the CSSE, Xinhua reported.

New York, the country’s worst-hit state in the pandemic, reported 364,965 cases and 29,370 deaths. New Jersey, Massachusetts, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Illinois each reported over 5,000 deaths, the CSSE data showed.

