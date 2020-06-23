US COVID-19 deaths top 120,000 NEW YORK: The number of COVID-19 deaths in the United States topped 120,000, reaching 120,036 as of 12:04 p.m. (1604 GMT), according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering...

WHO urges balance between protection against COVID-19 GENEVA: The World Health Organization (WHO) urged a delicate balance between protection against COVID-19 and minimizing social, economic damage therewith, as global daily new cases keeps hitting new record. “It’s...

New Zealand reports 2 new COVID-19 cases WELLINGTON: New Zealand reported two new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the total number of active infections in the country to 10, which are all linked to overseas travel, according...

Trump freezes H-1B visas; revamp plans may hit Indian outplacement firms NEW YORK: US President Donald Trump has suspended till the end of the year the H-1B visas prized by Indian professionals and announced a far-reaching reform plan that could deal...

Army Chief to visit Leh, Kashmir to take stock of ground situation NEW DELHI: Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane will visit Leh and Kashmir to take stock of the ground situation this week. General Naravane’s visit comes amid the heightened...

Indians stranded in Pak to start returning from Thursday ISLAMABAD: Amid the outbreak of novel coronavirus, Pakistan, like other countries had closed down its borders with neighbouring states as part of the imposed lockdown to curb the spread and...

India COVID-19 cases per lakh lowest in world: Govt NEW DELHI: Despite a surge in India’s COVID-19 cases to 4,25,282 on Monday marking a record 14,821 new cases in 24 hours, the Centre said the virus infection per lakh...

Disinformation is no substitute for diplomacy: Manmohan to Modi NEW DELHI: Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Monday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying “disinformation” on the Chinese transgression will be a “betrayal” to the...

After face-off with India, China now cornered by Japan NEW DELHI/TOKYO: A week after Chinese troops initiated a violent attack on Indian soldiers over the disputed Line of Actual Control in Ladakh, Japan began the legal process of complete...

Dutch Defence Min says finding inner peace crucial for army, thanks India for ‘gift’ of yogaÂ THE HAGUE: Finding inner peace is crucial for the armed forces and yoga is a beautiful way to find the balance, Dutch Defence Minister Ank Bijleveld has said, thanking India...

Shilpa Shetty Kundra: Yoga has become an essential part of my life NEW DELHI: Actress-entrepreneur and a fitness enthusiast Shilpa Shetty Kundra has been practicing yoga for almost 17 years. She says it has become an essential part of her life and...

Former ‘Bigg Boss’ contestant Vikas Guppta: I am bisexual MUMBAI: Producer and former “Bigg Boss” contestant Vikas Guppta says he falls in love with humans irrespective of their gender. As people honour the LGBTQ+ community and celebrate Pride Month...

Lucknow’s Tunday Kababi back in business LUCKNOW: With the world-famous Tunday Kababi restaurant finally reopening after a 90-day lockdown, there is much to celebrate for the people of Lucknow. The iconic restaurant is on the wish list...

Kumble probably greatest match-winner India has produced: Harbhajan NEW DELHI: Veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh said that former India captain and spin great Anil Kumble is the greatest to have ever played for India. Harbhajan played a large part...

To err is human: Bucknor recalls handing Tendulkar wrong decisions NEW DELHI: Former International Cricket Council (ICC) umpire Steve Bucknor recalled incidents involving former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and how he was adjudged erroneously out on two occasions. Bucknor spoke...

Online yoga session in Haryana for college, university students CHANDIGARH: To mark the sixth International Yoga Day on Sunday, the Department of Higher Education in Haryana organised a live yoga session that saw participation of 16,000 students of colleges...

Transgenders make yoga day special in MP INDORE: The International Yoga day in Madhya Pradesh acquired a special character on Sunday with 35 transgenders from Indore and Bhopal joining their counterparts from Pune, Nagpur and Bengaluru, participating...

Amit Shah reviews Delhi Covid situation with Kejriwal NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed Delhi Covid-19 situation, third time in a week, with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, after 3,000 more cases...

COVID-19 cases surge in several US states amid reopening WASHINGTON: Several US states have witnessed a surged in the number of COVID-19 cases as businesses continue to resume operations across the nation, casting a shadow over the current path...