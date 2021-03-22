India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

US Defence Secy meets Afghan Prez

US Defence Secy meets Afghan Prez
March 22
13:39 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

KABUL: In an unannounced visit to Afghanistan, US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin met President Ashraf Ghani during which they both expressed concerns over the increase of violence in the war-torn country, according to authorities in Kabul.

Austin arrived in Kabul on Sunday, following his two-day trip to New Delhi.

In a tweet on Sunday evening, Austin said: “I’m very grateful for my time with President Ashraf Ghani today. I came to Afghanistan to listen and learn. This visit has been very helpful for me, and it will inform my participation in the review we are undergoing here with POTUS (US President Joe Biden).”

In a statement issued after the meeting, the Afghan Presidential Palace said that Austin is expected to meet other senior high ranking officials during his stay in Kabul, TOLO News reported. “Ghani and the Defence Secretary stressed that enduring and just peace is the main solution for the current situation in Afghanistan,” the Palace said. The statement added that Austin stressed the US is supporting Afghanistan in this respect.

Austin’s trip comes as the US is reviewing the Doha agreement, which the country had signed with the Taliban in February 2020, while also keeping all options on the table when it comes to the May 1 deadline for the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan.

In a report last week, NBC News had said that President Biden is considering keeping US troops in Afghanistan until November, rather than withdrawing them by the May deadline, TOLO News reported.

But there has been no official comment on this development.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Do you think UN should intervene in Myanmar?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition


Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – KB Home in Santa Clara

KB Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – MYBETTING.IN

best indian betting sites

ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

Asiabet

We make it easier for you by providing you with the latest news, celebrity gossip, and useful articles. Today we are bringing you a new form of entertainment, online casino India.

Casinoexpressindia.com is a website specialized in providing the folk of India with the best online casino out there.

Time to read some reviews about online casinos and start playing some fun games.

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

'Vande Bharat' mission brings back ... - https://t.co/5hgB3rN915 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AirAsia #AirIndia #CanadianFlightsCorona #CandaTravel #CoronaAirTravelGuidelines #Flights #IndiaTravel #IndiGo #JustinTrudeau #NewTravelBlogs #SpiceJet #Tours #Travel
h J R

- March 22, 2021, 9:16 am

'Trump could be culpable for role in ... - https://t.co/JGovdy9f4w Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AnthonyFauci #CapitolRiots #China #CoronaVaccine #CoronaVaccineNews #Coronavirus #Covid19Crisis #COVID19USA #Democrats #DonaldTrump #HardestHitCOuntry #JoeBiden
h J R

- March 22, 2021, 9:14 am

Kejriwal sets stage for Punjab ... - https://t.co/koYxF0yNCH Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AmrinderSIngh #BikramSinghMajithia #DelhiSikhGurdwaraManagementCommitte #FarmBills #IndiapostNewsPaprPunjab #KanganaRanaut #KisanRally #LPU #PawanTinu #PunabNewsIndiapost
h J R

- March 22, 2021, 9:09 am

How will Covid vaccines affect ... - https://t.co/9NifSmeq4R Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AirAsia #AirIndia #CandaTravel #CoronaAirTravelGuidelines #Flights #IndiaTravel #IndiGo #JustinTrudeau #NewTravelBlogs #SpiceJet #Tours #TravelBlogging #TravelDiaries
h J R

- March 22, 2021, 9:03 am

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.