US ‘disturbed’ by additional charges filed against Aung San Suu Kyi

US 'disturbed' by additional charges filed against Aung San Suu Kyi
February 17
11:08 2021
WASHINGTON: The United States is “disturbed” by the reports of additional charges being filed against Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi by the military junta, said Ned Price, State Department spokesperson on Tuesday (local time).

NHK World quoted Price as urging the Myanmar military to immediately release all unjustly detained civilians and political leaders and to restore the democratically elected government.
“As the president has said the military’s seizure of power is a direct assault on the country’s transition to democracy and the rule of law,” he said.

During the briefing, Price asserted that the US has made it clear that it wants China to play a constructive role in Myanmar’s affairs. The US will continue to send the message until China condemns the coup d’etat, he said. The US State Department on Sunday had authorised the voluntary departures of family members and non-emergency US government employees in Myanmar, NHK World quoted Price as saying.

On February 1, Myanmar’s military staged a coup and overthrew the democratically elected government of the National League for Democracy (NLD), alleging voter fraud in November 2020 elections that saw the NLD securing a resounding victory.

The military detained several political officials and activists including State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint, and declared a one-year emergency. Despite military repression, widespread protests continue across Myanmar, including Yangon and other key cities. (ANI)

    Polls

    Do you think army will relinquish power in Myanmar?

