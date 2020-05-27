India Post News Paper

US dollar slips as risk appetite improves

US dollar slips as risk appetite improves
May 27
16:27 2020
NEW YORK: The US dollar dipped in late trading on Tuesday as risk sentiment returned to the market amid a reopening world economy, subduing demand for the safe-haven currency.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, fell 0.88 per cent at 98.9044 in late trading, Xinhua reported.

In late New York trading, the euro was up to $1.0994 from $1.0897 in the previous session, and the British pound was up to $1.2343 from $1.2191 in the previous session. The Australian dollar rose to $0.6674 from $0.6543, Xinhua reported.

The US dollar bought 107.52 Japanese yen, lower than 107.71 Japanese yen of the previous session. The US dollar fell to 0.9647 Swiss franc from 0.9712 Swiss franc, and it was down to 1.3757 Canadian dollars from 1.3985 Canadian dollars.

