Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

US economy already in recession amid COVID-19 pandemic: survey

US economy already in recession amid COVID-19 pandemic: survey
April 11
11:06 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

WASHINGTON: The US economy is already in a recession and will remain in contraction for the first half of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a survey released by the National Association for Business Economics (NABE).

“The consensus is real GDP (gross domestic product) declined at an annualized rate of 2.4 per cent in the first quarter of 2020, and will shrink at an annualized rate of 26.5 per cent in the second quarter,” NABE President and KPMG Chief Economist Constance Hunter said in a statement on Friday, Xinhua news agency reported.

“The panel is optimistic about a return to economic growth in the latter half of 2020, anticipating an annualized real GDP growth rate of 2.0% in the third quarter,” she said.

The survey of 45 economists, conducted April 3-7, showed that the US unemployment rate is expected to spike to 12 per cent in the second quarter, with a loss of 4.58 million jobs on average for the monthly nonfarm payroll employment. But the unemployment rate is expected to fall back to 9.5 per cent at the end of 2020.

“Despite a sharp deterioration in labor market conditions, the median forecast suggests conditions will improve by the end of the year with support from aggressive fiscal and monetary stimulus, as panelists expect the Federal Reserve to hold steady on near-zero interest rates through 2021,” Hunter said.

The survey came after the US Labor Department reported Thursday that 6.6 million Americans filed initial jobless claims last week, bringing the three-week total to a staggering 16.8 million and underscoring the mounting economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Federal Reserve on Thursday unveiled new programs to provide up to US $2.3 trillion in loans to help households, businesses, state and local governments to weather the pandemic.

“The Fed’s role is to provide as much relief and stability as we can during this period of constrained economic activity,” Fed Chair Jerome Powell said, adding the central bank will continue to use its tools to help shepherd the economy through this difficult time.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

COVID 19 – GLOBAL CASES

Polls

Will President Trump declare a complete lockdown in US?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – NRIA NET

www.nria.net

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACPOTS

casino

ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

betting India

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


Dr Horton residences at anson

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

Follow us On Twitter

US economy already in recession amid COVID-19 #Pandemic: survey - https://t.co/caDDeAnXDi Get your news featured u… https://t.co/WWfHdgjDw0
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 11, 2020, 5:36 am

Index of #Panic goes down as people become alert - https://t.co/EbfrCtzH8C Get your news featured use… https://t.co/7JXaxGmLSC
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 11, 2020, 5:32 am

US registers more than 2,000 COVID-19 #Deaths in 24 hrs - https://t.co/JsvlEG8SPg Get your news featured use… https://t.co/T0wZ8vOZgy
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 11, 2020, 5:30 am

Italian PM extends national lockdown to May 3 - https://t.co/QRCLzhU00D Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/QFGkgDsAJ4
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 11, 2020, 5:27 am

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.