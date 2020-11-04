India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

US Elections 2020: Biden leading race by 14 electoral votes

US Elections 2020: Biden leading race by 14 electoral votes
November 04
18:26 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

WASHINGTON: The US presidential election has turned into a nail-biting battle as Democratic candidate Joe Biden is ahead of US President Donald Trump in Electoral College votes, having 227 votes to the Republican incumbent’s 213, according to New York Times.

Trump has secured 48.05 per cent of votes, while his rival Joe Biden managed to garner 47.8 per cent.
Donald Trump is projected to win the battleground state of Florida in the presidential polls, according to Fox News projections on Wednesday (local time).

Each candidate needs to secure a minimum of 270 out of 538 electoral votes to win the White House. Joe Biden appears to have made significant gains in Arizona, a state which Trump won in 2016. Georgia appeared at a standstill as officials in Fulton County, which includes Atlanta and its populous suburbs, said they would resume counting at 8 am (local time), CNN reported.

California has one of the biggest shares in the Electoral College, with 55 votes, while Illinois also has a significant contribution with 20. Biden is also projected to win Colorado, Connecticut, Vermont, Delaware, Washington, DC, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey and New York.

According to the projections, Trump is expected to win Wyoming, Missouri, Utah and Kansas. Some 239 million people were eligible to vote this year. The mail-in ballots could take days to be counted – meaning a winner might not be declared in the hours after polls close on Tuesday. (ANI)

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Did India receive maximum support of Trump's administration?

    • No (64%, 97 Votes)
    • Yes (36%, 55 Votes)

    Total Voters: 152

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

    Asiabet

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    US Elections 2020: Trump claims ... - https://t.co/jdX0pUJ1gj Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AnthonyFauci #China #CoronaVaccine #CoronaVaccineNews #Coronavirus #Covid19Crisis #COVID19USA #Democrats #DiseaseControlAndPrevention #DonaldTrump #HardestHitCOuntry
    h J R

    - November 4, 2020, 12:58 pm

    US Elections 2020: Biden leading ... - https://t.co/0ekKbdPvc7 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AnthonyFauci #China #CoronaVaccine #CoronaVaccineNews #Coronavirus #Covid19Crisis #COVID19USA #Democrats #DiseaseControlAndPrevention #DonaldTrump #HardestHitCOuntry
    h J R

    - November 4, 2020, 12:56 pm

    Mob vandalises Hindu temple in ... - https://t.co/IeciAOd3VT Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #Community #Diaspora #FIA #HinduMinoritesPakistan #HinduTempleInPakistan #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity
    h J R

    - November 4, 2020, 10:52 am

    India steps up military diplomacy, engages ... - https://t.co/phN3WGmlmy Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #BJP #BorderAreas #ChineseArmy #GalwanValley #GlobalTimes #IndiaChinaFaceOff #IndiaChinaHeat #IndianArmy #Indonesia #LAC #Ladakh #Maldives #MilitaryTalks
    h J R

    - November 4, 2020, 10:45 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.