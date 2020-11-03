India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

US Elections 2020: Biden wins all five votes in Dixville Notch

US Elections 2020: Biden wins all five votes in Dixville Notch
November 03
18:25 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

WASHINGTON: Democratic US Presidential nominee Joe Biden has won all five of the votes cast in Dixville Notch, a tiny New Hampshire township along the US-Canada border. The ballots were cast in the minutes after midnight, becoming some of the first cast and counted on Election Day, CNN reported.
Dixville Notch has become one of the first places in the country to show its preference.

CNN reported that Dixville Notch in 2016 went for then-Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, even though then-GOP nominee Donald Trump went on to win the Electoral College. By tradition, all eligible voters gather in the storied “Ballot Room” at The Balsams resort in Dixville Notch to cast their secret ballots once polls open at midnight, CNN said.

The 2020 US elections, including presidential and congressional races, came amid a surging COVID-19 pandemic in the country. Americans will decide the fate of incumbent President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden through their votings.

To win the presidency, either Trump or Biden must acquire over 50 per cent of the electoral college vote, which is 538 in total. Therefore, each candidate must get a minimum of 270 electoral votes to clinch the presidency. (ANI)

 

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    JUSTIN SHA FOR MAYOR – FREMONT

    betting India

    YOGI CHUGH FOR FREMONT CITY COUNCIL

    Yogi Chugh For Mayor - Fremont

    TERESA COX FOR FREMONT CITY COUNCIL

    Teresa Cox For City Council - Fremont

    BAJWA VICK FOR MAYOR – FREMONT

    Vik Bajwa Fremont

    AWARENESS – ACVOTE

    Santa Clara Registrar of Voters

    PRESEDENTIAL GENERAL ELECTIONS – AWARENESS CAMPAIGN

    Presedential General Elections

    TANDON FOR CONGRESS – DISTRICT 17

    TANDON FOR CONGRESS - DISTRICT 17

    ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

    Asiabet

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    @ANI: Indian Navy, United States Navy, Japan Maritime Self Defence Force, & Royal Australian Navy are participating in 24th #Malabar naval exercise that started in Bay of Bengal today: Indian Navy https://t.co/gU4pi33j2K
    h J R

    - November 3, 2020, 1:40 pm

    US Elections 2020: Biden wins all ... - https://t.co/CzeD2XfTb6 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AnthonyFauci #China #CoronaVaccine #CoronaVaccineNews #Coronavirus #Covid19Crisis #COVID19USA #Democrats #DixvilleNotch #DonaldTrump #JoeBiden #MikePompeo #Republicans
    h J R

    - November 3, 2020, 12:55 pm

    Special prayers for Kamala ... - https://t.co/ZTUY18GqWj Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #Community #Democrats #Diaspora #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity #IndianCommunityMembers #IndianOrigin
    h J R

    - November 3, 2020, 11:43 am

    US Congress prepared if poll ... - https://t.co/wUbetMrcrU Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AnthonyFauci #China #CoronaVaccine #CoronaVaccineNews #Coronavirus #Covid19Crisis #COVID19USA #Democrats #DonaldTrump #HardestHitCOuntry #JoeBiden #MikePompeo #NancyPelosi
    h J R

    - November 3, 2020, 11:22 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.