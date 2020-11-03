US Elections 2020: Biden wins all five votes in Dixville Notch WASHINGTON: Democratic US Presidential nominee Joe Biden has won all five of the votes cast in Dixville Notch, a tiny New Hampshire township along the US-Canada border. The ballots were cast...

Special prayers for Kamala Harris in TN village CHENNAI: Special prayers were held at a temple in Tamil Nadu for the victory of Indian-origin Kamala Harris, the Vice Presidential candidate of the Democratic Party, in the US presidential...

US Congress prepared if poll results are disputed: Pelosi WASHINGTON: Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi has said that Congress was prepared to decide the outcome of the presidential election, which will take place on Tuesday...

Mercury dips to 10 in Delhi; harsh winter ahead: IMD NEW DELHI: The minimum temperature of the national capital dipped to 10 degrees Celsius on Tuesday morning, five notches below normal and the lowest this season so far, according to...

‘India to spend $500B on infra to accommodate population by 2030’ NEW DELHI: India is likely to spend around $513 billion on infrastructure by the year 2030 to accommodate its growing population, according to a report by Mace. A report titled ‘INSIGHTS...

Starting kindergarten on right foot may lead to better achievement over long-term MONTREAL: A new study led by researchers at Canada’s Universite de Montreal and Universite Sainte-Anne advocate that a good start at kindergarten can lead to better achievement over long-term, for...

WHO expert says agency had no COVID-19 clusters on premises GENEVA: The World Health Organization (WHO) has registered no cases of coronavirus transmissions on the premises, the technical lead on COVID-19, Maria Van Kerkhove, said on Monday after the director-general...

US elections 2020: Donald Trump or Joe Biden? Americans to decide today WASHINGTON: After months of high-voltage campaigning in US presidential elections, the much-awaited election day is here. Americans will give their final verdict today, either giving incumbent President Donald Trump another...

Maldives grateful to India for being a ‘true friend’: Abdulla Shahid remembers Operation Cactus MALDIVES: Recalling ‘timely and invaluable’ assistance of Indian military to the Maldives in averting the 1988 coup attempt, foreign minister Abdulla Shahid on Tuesday said Male will always be “grateful”...

US elections 2020: What future beholds for Americans NEW DELHI: The 2020 US Presidential election is much different from the previous presidential elections owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the relations between the US and China being...

‘India stands with Austria’, says PM Modi after Vienna terror attack NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he is “deeply shocked” and “saddened” by the dastardly terror attacks in Vienna, adding that India stands with the European...

Trump condoles Vienna terror attack WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday condoled the Vienna terror attack, saying “US stands with Austria, France, and all of Europe in the fight against terrorists, including radical Islamic...

India records over 38,000 new coronavirus infections, 490 deaths in last 24 hrs NEW DELHI: With 38,310 new infections in the last 24 hours, India’s total COVID-19 cases surged to 82,67,623 on Tuesday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. With 490...

Hot or cold, weather alone has no significant effect on COVID-19 spread WASHINGTON: A research led by The University of Texas at Austin is adding clarity on weather’s role in COVID-19 infection, with a new study finding that temperature and humidity do...

Our Hockey team will do well in Tokyo Olympics: Kiren Rijiju NEW DELHI: Kiren Rijiju, the Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, on Tuesday, exuded confidence and said he is hopeful that both Men’s and Women’s Hockey team will shine...

Pakistan continues to support cross-border terrorism taking advantage of COVID-19 pandemic: India at UN NEW YORK: India on Monday took on Pakistan regarding the issue of cross-border terrorism at the United Nations, saying that the world has come to a standstill due to the...

Voting for second phase of Bihar polls begins amid strict COVID-19 protocols PATNA: Voting for the second phase of Bihar polls on 94 seats across 17 districts began on Tuesday morning with strict COVID-19 precautions. Voters maintained social distancing and wore masks while...

PM Modi condoles demise of violin maestro TN Krishnan NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday condoled the demise of noted violinist TN Krishnan, who passed away in Chennai at the age of 92. In a tweet, Prime Minister...

21 Indian-Americans collected over $100k each for Biden NEW YORK: At least 21 people of Indian descent figure on the list of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s list of elite contribution-collectors pitching in more than$100,000 to his campaign...