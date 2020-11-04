India Post News Paper

US Elections 2020: Exit poll says economy, racial inequality most vital issues for voters

November 04
11:04 2020
WASHINGTON DC: Economic problems and racial inequality are the most important issues for US voters, while the COVID-19 pandemic comes only third, according to an exit poll in the ongoing US presidential election.

As many as one-third of respondents primarily focus on the economic situation, while one-fifth view racial inequality as the main issue of the presidential elections, CNN reported.
As per the poll, the COVID-19 pandemic is the foremost issue for only one out of six US citizens despite it being the worst-affected country with over 9,365,360 coronavirus cases and 232,484 deaths due to the virus.

Eleven per cent of respondents feel crime and safety, along with health care are a matter of concern. According to the poll conducted by CNN, a total of 51 per cent of voters are negatively assessing the country’s efforts to fight the pandemic, whereas 48 per cent share the opposite outlook. Moreover, for 52 per cent of respondents, it is more important to stop the spread of the virus than to protect the economy.

A total of 46 per cent are confident that their votes will be accurately counted while only 12 per cent of respondents expressed doubts about the fairness of ballot count. The poll was conducted among 7,774 voters at 115 polling locations as well as 4,919 early and absentee voters by phone.

Some 239 million people are eligible to vote this year. The mail-in ballots could take days to be counted – meaning a winner might not be declared in the hours after polls close on Tuesday. (ANI)

