India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

US Elections 2020: Trump claims victory, says results have been ‘phenomenal’

US Elections 2020: Trump claims victory, says results have been ‘phenomenal’
November 04
18:28 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

WASHINGTON: Claiming victory in the 2020 presidential elections, United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday (local time) thanked the American people for their tremendous support and said the results of polls have been “phenomenal”.

“I thank the American people for their tremendous support. A very sad group of people is trying to disenfranchise that group of people and we will not stand for it… The results tonight have been phenomenal… We were getting ready to win this election. Frankly, we did win this elections,” he said while addressing a crowd, many of whom were without masks, from the White House.
Voting has closed in the US and all eyes are on the vote count to decide the race for the White House between incumbent President Trump and his rival, veteran Democrat Joe Biden.

Democratic presidential nominee Biden has garnered a lead of 220 electoral votes against Trump’s 213 votes in the US presidential polls, according to current projections by CNN on Tuesday.

To win the presidency, either Trump or Biden must acquire over 50 per cent of the electoral college vote, which is 538 in total. Therefore, each candidate must get a minimum of 270 electoral votes to clinch the presidency. Biden is projected to win Washington, Oregon, California, Illinois, New Hampshire and New Mexico.

California has one of the biggest shares in the Electoral College, with 55 votes, while Illinois also has a significant contribution with 20. Biden is also projected to win Colorado, Connecticut, Vermont, Delaware, Washington, DC, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey and New York.

According to the projections, Trump is expected to win Wyoming, Missouri, Utah, and Kansas. (ANI)

 

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Did India receive maximum support of Trump's administration?

    • No (64%, 97 Votes)
    • Yes (36%, 55 Votes)

    Total Voters: 152

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

    Asiabet

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    @ANI: #WATCH: Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah in Kolkata; he is on a two-day visit to West Bengal. https://t.co/LLgKi712UR https://t.co/x8XOvjq1nT
    h J R

    - November 4, 2020, 5:38 pm

    US Elections 2020: Trump claims ... - https://t.co/jdX0pUJ1gj Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AnthonyFauci #China #CoronaVaccine #CoronaVaccineNews #Coronavirus #Covid19Crisis #COVID19USA #Democrats #DiseaseControlAndPrevention #DonaldTrump #HardestHitCOuntry
    h J R

    - November 4, 2020, 12:58 pm

    US Elections 2020: Biden leading ... - https://t.co/0ekKbdPvc7 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AnthonyFauci #China #CoronaVaccine #CoronaVaccineNews #Coronavirus #Covid19Crisis #COVID19USA #Democrats #DiseaseControlAndPrevention #DonaldTrump #HardestHitCOuntry
    h J R

    - November 4, 2020, 12:56 pm

    Mob vandalises Hindu temple in ... - https://t.co/IeciAOd3VT Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #Community #Diaspora #FIA #HinduMinoritesPakistan #HinduTempleInPakistan #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity
    h J R

    - November 4, 2020, 10:52 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.