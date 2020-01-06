Something went wrong with the connection!

US embassy personnel in Baghdad safe, no evacuation planned: US

January 06
16:12 2020
WASHINGTON: US personnel at the American embassy in Baghdad, which has come under attack by pro-Iran protesters, are safe and there are no plans to evacuate, the State Department said Tuesday.

“US personnel are secure and there has been no breach,” a State Department spokesperson said in a statement.
“There are no plans to evacuate Embassy Baghdad.”
The spokesperson also said that the US ambassador to Iraq, Matt Tueller, who had been away on “personal travel,” was returning to the embassy. (AFP)

