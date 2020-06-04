US envoy to India apologizes for desecration of Gandhi statue NEW DELHI: The US Ambassador to India, Kenneth Juster, on Thursday apologized for the desecration of Mahatma Gandhi’s statue in Washington DC. The statue was vandalised by unidentified rioters during...

India, Australia sign maritime cooperation in Indo-Pacific region NEW DELHI: India and Australia on Thursday entered into a comprehensive strategic partnership by signing a wide-ranging joint declaration based on a shared vision for maritime cooperation in the Indo-Pacific...

Emergency air strip construction begins in Kashmir amid India-China standoff SRINAGAR: Amid the standoff between Indian and Chinese armies in Ladakh, work has started for the construction of an emergency airstrip in Kashmir. Men and machinery is at work at Bijbehara...

Hindi Club of Illinois launches Pratibha Manch Vijay Chopra CHICAGO: With as much pageantry as allowed by the current Coronavirus environment but with lot of enthusiasm and participation, Hindi Club of Illinois (HCI) launched its online Hindi...

A Global Book Phenomenon, Ancient Secrets of a Master Healer Theresa A. Kahn, UK If you have never heard of the book, â€˜Ancient Secrets of a Master Healerâ€™ you will be wondering why this global phenomenon of hope and healing,...

Sewa Intâ€™l Bay Area Chapter, distributes meals, masks, supplies India Post News Service OROVILLE, CA: Sewa Internationalâ€™s Bay Area Chapter distributed hot meals, groceries, masks, and hygiene kits to more than 700+ families in a drive-through distribution event held...

Transforming Leadership in the Face of the Pandemic Arlene J. Schar and Dr. David Leffler The world is currently experiencing the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, which may well linger long after the pandemic itself is resolved. Devastating...

VHP demand National Regulatory Board for the Web World Harish Rao Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) has pithed with the Indian government for the creation of a Web Regulatory Board. For India, in order to prevent the side effects of...

Cerritos City Hall to reopen Â India post News Service Cerritos City Hall will reopen to the public on Monday, June 1 by appointment only. To ensure the safety of patrons and staff, the following safety...

City of Fremont Announced Local Citywide Curfew for June 1 – June 8, from 8 PM to 5 AM Emergency Proclamation and Curfew Order Issued India Post News Service FREMONT, Calif: In response to civil unrest activities in Fremont and neighboring cities, the City of Fremont has instituted a...

India lost the opportunity to defeat the Chinese virus Dr. Uttam Samanta CoVID-19 pandemic originating from China since December 2019 has spread into the whole World very badly. Nearly six million people have been affected, casualties reached to nearly...

Pakistan asked to stop throwing dirt at neighbors Harish Rao CHICAGO: Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) Central Secretary General, Sri Milind Parande, has strongly asserted that Pakistan should stop committing atrocities on its religious minorities sponsored by its Muslim...

Strategies for Small Businesses to survive and thrive Vidya Sethuraman India Post News Service Small, locally-owned businesses are among the entities hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent closures. Most organizations worldwide are small in size, and...

Unexpected Connections announces virtual fundraiser India Post News Service LONG BEACH, CA: On Saturday, June 6, 2020, at 4 pm â€“ 10 pm, Unexpected Connections, an event series that brings together inventive people across many...

Facebook, Paypal eye digital payments market in Southeast Asia SAN FRANSISCO/NEW DELHI: With an aim to cement their position in the fast-growing digital payments market in Southeast Asia, Facebook and Paypal have invested in Gojek, Indonesia-based first and fastest...

Air passenger traffic likely to fall by 45-50% in FY21: ICRA NEW DELHI: Air passenger traffic is likely to fall by 45-50 per cent in FY21, credit rating agency ICRA said on Wednesday. In a research note, ICRA said that passenger traffic...

Zyfra to offer Indian firms digital solutions to reduce Covid risk NEW DELHI: Finnish-Russian digital solutions provider for heavy industries, Zyfra, on Tuesday announced it will offer Indian companies a comprehensive product to reduce the risk of spread of coronavirus (Covid-19)...

Ranjeet grooves to ‘Mehbooba mehbooba’, Tiger Shroff is amazed MUMBAI: Veteran actor Ranjeet recently uploaded a video on Instagram, where he’s seen dancing along with his daughter to the popular song “Mehbooba mehbooba” from the all-time blockbuster film “Sholay”....

Nepal backs China’s new law for Hong Kong to crush dissent NEW DELHI/KATHMANDU: Nepal has endorsed China’s new national security law for Hong Kong even as the Western block led by the US have jointly called Beijing’s move a direct violation...