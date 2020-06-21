India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

US equities post modest weekly gains amid COVID concerns, mixed data

US equities post modest weekly gains amid COVID concerns, mixed data
June 21
11:37 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW YORK: US stocks eked out modest weekly gains as investors digested a slew of key economic data while grappling with fears of a resurgence in coronavirus infections across the country. For the week ending Friday, the Dow rose 1 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 1.9 per cent and the Nasdaq climbed 3.7 per cent, Xinhua news agency reported on Saturday.

The S&P US Listed China 50 index, which is designed to track the performance of the 50 largest Chinese companies listed on US exchanges by total market cap, logged a weekly advance of 7 percent.

High volatility returned to Wall Street as many investors were still skeptical as to when and if the markets would recover. A spike in new coronavirus cases in several US states has raised questions about a swift economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 2.2 million confirmed COVID-19 cases have been reported in the United States, with over 119,000 deaths, as of Saturday afternoon, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

“The volatile stock market, record unemployment, and uncertainty about the future are all driving investor fear and panic,” analysts at Zacks Investment Management said in a note.

Market sentiment was somewhat mixed as the week featured a disappointing US weekly jobless report and better-than-anticipated May retail sales data. US initial jobless claims registered 1.508 million in the week ending June 13, down slightly from an upwardly revised 1.566 million in the prior week, the Department of Labor reported Thursday. Economists polled by Dow Jones had expected 1.3 million initial claims for the week.

“It marks 11 consecutive weeks of declines in the claims rate, but suggest claims are leveling off at a level never seen before the Lockdown Recession,” Chris Low, chief economist at FHN Financial, said in a note on Thursday.

US retail sales soared 17.7 per cent in May, following a revised 14.7 per cent slump in April, the US Department of Commerce reported on Tuesday. The reading exceeded market consensus. “Due to recent events surrounding COVID-19, many businesses are operating on a limited capacity or have ceased operations completely,” the department said in a statement.

Investors also digested the US Federal Reserve’s latest measures to support market liquidity amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Fed said Monday it would begin buying individual corporate bonds under its Secondary Market Corporate Credit Facility.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Should democratic nations counter China’s irresponsible behavior on COVD-19?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – DAFABET ESPORTS

    Dafabet Gaming Portal

    ADVERTISEMENT – NRIA NET

    www.nria.net

    ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

    Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


    Dr Horton residences at anson

    ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

    Star Tours

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac O’Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    RT @ANI: Uttarakhand: #SolarEclipse2020 as seen in the skies of Dehradun. https://t.co/Zg0zOpwIou
    h J R

    - June 21, 2020, 8:14 am

    US equities post modest weekly gains amid COVID concerns, mixed data - https://t.co/COJMcnmyK4 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA
    h J R

    - June 21, 2020, 6:07 am

    #Trump fires prosecutor who refused to resign: US attorney general - https://t.co/3PGPXMxLiA Get your news feature… https://t.co/2HSqfGFjpx
    h J R

    - June 21, 2020, 6:02 am

    Qureshi threatens #India of retaliation amid LoC tensions, UNSC membership - https://t.co/2vrQQm8tqt Get your news… https://t.co/nX1X8Qicz5
    h J R

    - June 21, 2020, 5:59 am

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    © 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.