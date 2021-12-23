India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

US, EU highlight shared concerns over China’s coercion against Lithuania

US, EU highlight shared concerns over China’s coercion against Lithuania
December 23
10:03 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had a telephonic conversation with European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell, during which they highlighted their shared concerns about escalating political pressure and economic coercion by China against Lithuania.

In a statement, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said that Blinken and Borrell underscored EU and US continuing solidarity with Lithuania in the face of China’s coercive behaviour.
Blinken and Borrell affirmed their continued commitment to strengthen the U.S.-EU partnership and work together to confront shared challenges.

“They emphasized the need for coordinated action to support Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and reaffirmed that any further Russian military aggression against Ukraine would have massive consequences for the Russian Federation,” the statement read.

“They also highlighted their shared concerns about escalating political pressure and economic coercion by the People’s Republic of China against Lithuania, which are impacting both U.S. and European companies. They underscored our continuing solidarity with Lithuania in the face of the PRC’s coercive behaviour and committed to work together to strengthen economic resilience,” the statement added.

The dispute between Lithuania and China began earlier this year when Lithuania withdrew from the “17+1” bloc in Eastern Europe. Lithuania then upgraded diplomatic relations with Taiwan, becoming the only European country to permit a Taiwanese representative office.

Back in August, China recalled its ambassador from Vilnius, to which Lithuania responded reciprocally in September. (ANI) 

Comments

comments

Tags
ANtony BlinkenChinaEUEuropean UnionJoe BidenUSAWhite Houseworld
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – DECEMBER 17th, 2021

Digital Edition

E-paper Latest Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

ADVERTISEMENT – NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2021 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.