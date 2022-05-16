US, EU to deepen information sharing on exports of critical technology WASHINGTON: The United States-European Union Trade and Technology Council (US-EU TTC) will deepen information sharing on exports of critical technology among other things during this week’s ministerial in Paris, a...

Taapsee’s production house collaborates with Viacom 18 for next adventure flick ‘Dhak Dhak’ MUMBAI: Release of ‘Dhak Dhak’ was announced on Monday, jointly by Viacom18 Studios and actor Taapsee Pannu’s Outsiders Films Productions, in collaboration with BLM Pictures. The adventure film, directed by...

Chris Pratt remembers co-actor Irrfan Khan, all praises for his ‘rare’ quality MUMBAI: The Jurassic World film series star Chris Pratt is set to reprise the role of Owen Grady in the upcoming movie ‘Jurassic World Dominion.’ The film begins from the...

India, Nepal to sign five MoUs during PM Modi’s Lumbini visit KATHMANDU: India and Nepal will be signing five Memorandum of Understandings (MoU) during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Lumbini on Monday. “In presence of prime ministers of two countries,...

PM Modi calls up Indian team after historic Thomas Cup win, invites them to share their experiences NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday held a special interaction via phone with the Indian badminton team which made history in Thailand by winning its maiden Thomas Cup...

President Kovind’s four-day Jamaica visit commences today with rousing welcome from Indian diaspora KINGSTON: President Ram Nath Kovind who is on a four-day visit to Jamaica arrived at Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston where he recieved a rosuing welcome from the Jamaicans...

Gyanvapi Mosque survey commences for 3rd day VARANASI: The third day of the court-ordered videography survey of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple-Gyanvapi Mosque complex in Varanasi began on Monday morning amid tight security and a huge influx of...

Neighbourhood First: PM Modi arrives in Lumbini in a boost to India-Nepal ties LUMBINI: In furtherance of India’s ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday arrived in Nepal’s Lumbini, the birthplace of Lord Buddha, on the occasion of Buddha Jayanti. He...

State of economy a cause of extreme concern: Congress UDAIPUR: The Congress on Saturday said that state of the Indian economy is a cause of extreme concern as the foreign exchange has depleted by $36 billion, calling for a...

Establishment is calling me, but I’ve blocked their numbers: Imran ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan claimed that the establishment is calling him but he is not ready to talk to them, adding that he has blocked their numbers....

Scindia to examine matter of passengers being charged for boarding passes NEW DELHI: Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia assured that he will examine the matter of passengers being charged extra for generating boarding passes at the airport. Scindia’s comments came...

ERASMUS Day celebrated in New Delhi NEW DELHI: On the occasion of Europe Day, the European Region Action Scheme for Mobility of University Students or ERASMUS Day was celebrated with great fervour on Friday. It is...

Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ first poster out MUMBAI: The first series of posters for Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor’s upcoming comedy drama ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ was released today. Taking to his Instagram handle,...

IPL 2022: Virat Kohli becomes first player in league’s history to score 6,500 runs MUMBAI: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) star batter Virat Kohli on Friday became the first player to score 6,500 runs in the Indian Premier League. He accomplished this feat against Punjab...

India scripts history, beat Denmark 3-2 to enter maiden Thomas Cup final BANGKOK: Indian men’s badminton team scripted history on Friday as they triumphed over Denmark in a hard-fought semi-final to make it to the finals of the prestigious Thomas Cup for...

IPL 2022: PBKS skipper Mayank Agarwal hails Arshdeep Singh as ‘leader in team’ MUMBAI: Punjab Kings captain Mayank Agarwal hailed bowler Arshdeep Singh as the leader in the team. With the brilliant economy of 6.80 in his four-over spell, Arshdeep helped Punjab Kings...

New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern tests positive for COVID-19 WELLINGTON: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern confirmed on Saturday that she had tested positive for COVID-19. “Despite best efforts, unfortunately, I’ve joined the rest of my family and tested positive...

Delhi fire tragedy: 26 bodies recovered, 50 people rescued so far NEW DELHI: The death toll in a massive fire that broke out in a building near Delhi’s Mundka metro station today rose to 26. According to the Deputy Commissioner of...

Punjab Police identifies Lakhbir Singh Landa as key conspirator in Mohali blast case CHANDIGARH: Punjab Police on Friday declared Lakhbir Singh Landa as the key conspirator in the Mohali blast case, wherein a Rocket-Propelled Grenade (RPG) attack took place on the Punjab Police’s...