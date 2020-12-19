India Post News Paper

US FDA authorises Moderna Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use
December 19
10:57 2020
WASHINGTON: The United States Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) on Friday (local time) has authorised Moderna coronavirus vaccine for emergency use for people aged 18 years and above.

According to an official statement issued by Moderna, “Moderna, Inc., (Nasdaq: MRNA) a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines today announced that the US Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) has authorized the emergency use of mRNA-1273, Moderna’s vaccine against Covid-19 in individuals 18 years of age or older.”

“The Moderna Covid-19 Vaccine is now authorized for distribution and use under an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA). Delivery to the US Government will begin immediately. Moderna will continue to gather additional data and plans to file a Biologics License Application (BLA) with the FDA requesting full licensure in 2021,” the statement further said.

Moderna said that approximately 20 million doses will be delivered to the US government by the end of December 2020. “The Company expects to have between 100 million and 125 million doses available globally in the first quarter of 2021, with 85-100 million of those available in the US,” Moderna added. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump said in a tweet, “Congratulations, the Moderna vaccine is now available!”

According to the latest update by Johns Hopkins University, the US has reported 17,416,108 cases of coronavirus and 313,035 deaths so far. (ANI) 

