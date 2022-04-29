India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

US: H5 influenza virus detected in Colorado man

US: H5 influenza virus detected in Colorado man
April 29
12:22 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

WASHINGTON: A case of H5 bird flu has been confirmed in a man in the US state of Colorado, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said.

CricEx Khelo Aur Jeeto - Play Now

This man had direct exposure to poultry and the culling of birds with presumptive H5N1 bird flu.
“This is the second human case associated with this specific group of H5 viruses that are currently predominant, and the first case in the United States,” the CDC said in a statement on Thursday.

The CDC also said it’s possible that the detection was a result of surface contamination.

“This one H5-positive human case does not change the human health risk assessment,” the CDC said. “CDC is taking routine preparedness and prevention measures, which includes an existing candidate vaccine virus that could be used to make vaccine for people if one were needed.”

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said it has been monitoring and testing people exposed to poultry and wild birds infected with avian flu, also known as H5N1 flu.

Earlier this week, a test revealed the presence of the influenza A (H5) virus in a single nasal specimen from a person who was working on a farm with infected poultry. CDC confirmed the result on April 27.

“Because the person was in close contact with infected poultry, the virus may have been present in the person’s nose without causing infection,” the Colorado Department of Public Health said.

The adult male, who is younger than 40, is largely asymptomatic, reporting only fatigue. He is now isolating and receiving the influenza antiviral drug oseltamivir (tamiflu) per CDC guidance. Back in February, the avian flu was first detected in a commercial turkey flock in Indiana. This was the first case of infection in the US since 2020. (ANI)

Comments

comments

Tags
Bharat Biotechbird fluCovaxinCovid VaccinesCovishieldDisease Control and PreventionH5 influenza virusinfluenzaSputnik VUS Bird Flu CasesUS H5 Influenza CasesWellness
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – April 29th, 2022

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

SHOWFEST – ARIJIT SINGH LIVE 2022

Show Fest Arijit Singh

ADVERTISEMENT – CALTRANS

Caltrans Near Me

POPULAR CATEGORIES

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.