US hopes Austin’s recent talks with Chinese counterpart would lead to future dialogues

WASHINGTON: The United States expects that the recent talks between US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and China’s Defense Minister Wei Fenghe will lead to future conversations, Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby said.

“This was an initial call. We felt it was a productive one and our expectation is that it will lead to future conversations appropriate to whatever the issue is,” Kirby said during a press briefing on Thursday (local time).

The call between the two officials took place on Wednesday and they discussed bilateral defense relations, regional security issues and the conflict in Ukraine.

Chinese State Councilor and Minister of National Defense Wei Fenghe has said that US should not underestimate China’s determination and capability.

In the phone conversation, the two ministers also exchanged views on issues such as maritime and air security and the situation in Ukraine. Wei said that China and the US should earnestly implement the consensus reached by the two heads of state, as per Xinhua News Agency.

The two militaries should enhance mutual trust, strengthen dialogue and exchanges, manage risks and crises, and carry out practical cooperation, so as to ensure the normal and stable development of bilateral military-to-military relations, he said.

US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price on Monday said that the United States will continue to carefully monitor the level of support China may show towards Russia with respect to Ukraine.

“We’re going to continue to keep a careful eye, a careful watch on the level of support the PRC (People’s Republic of China) exhibits towards Russia,” Price said during a press briefing. Price added that there will be strong consequences for China if it provides weapons or supplies to Russia for its operation in Ukraine or if it helps Moscow evade Western sanctions. (ANI)

