Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

US, India celebrate 70 yrs of Fulbright exchange program

US, India celebrate 70 yrs of Fulbright exchange program
February 03
11:44 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: The United States and India on Sunday celebrated the 70th anniversary of the prestigious Fulbright exchange program which has awarded scholarships to over 11,000 Indians and Americans so far.

US Assistant Secretary of State for Educational and Cultural Affairs Marie Royce who had flown in from Washington to attend the gala event in New Delhi, said, the Fulbright program, created by Senator J. William Fulbright in 1946, was designed to increase mutual understanding among the people of the United States and the people of other countries. It has now grown into the premier US international educational exchange program in the world.

“When Senator J. William Fulbright introduced the legislation establishing this program, he said it was about leadership, learning, and empathy between countries,” Royce said. “Tonight’s celebration is a testament to the importance and longevity of Senator Fulbright’s vision.”

The binational United States-India Educational Foundation (USIEF) was among the earliest of the Fulbright Commissions or foundations. On February 2, 1950, Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and US Ambassador to India Loy Henderson signed a bilateral agreement to implement and administer a country Fulbright Program on behalf of the partner governments.

Since its inception, USIEF has awarded approximately 11,128 Fulbright Fellowships to Indians and Americans.

On July 4, 2008, the United States and India signed a historic new Fulbright agreement that made India a full partner in the governance and funding of the Fulbright Program. Following the new agreement, the Fulbright-Nehru Program has tripled in size. India now has the largest US Fulbright scholar program, which provides approximately 75 grants to US scholars to research and teach in India each academic year.

For more than 70 years, Fulbright has provided opportunities to some 390,000 American and international scholars and students.

At the celebrations organised by the USIEF, the American envoy to India, Kenneth I. Juster said, “The US-India relationship is growing rapidly. As I have said many times, I believe that the foundation of our partnership is our people-to-people ties. The Fulbright-Nehru program is a perfect example of the impact that our peoples have when they learn from each other and work together.”

Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla who also attended the event. While commending the program for facilitating mutual understanding, he spoke of historic bilateral ties and shared values of the US and India. IANS

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Can Modi Govt. resettle Kashmiri Pandits to Valley?

  • Yes (55%, 250 Votes)
  • No (45%, 201 Votes)

Total Voters: 451

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – Mountain House

Mounatin House

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

Follow us On Twitter

US, India celebrate 70 yrs of Fulbright exchange program - https://t.co/Po3qNlx6ek Get your news featured use… https://t.co/mzzKoH3Vjc
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 3, 2020, 6:14 am

#USISPF hails Budget 2020, says further liberalisation possible - https://t.co/w7pAmNyvTv Get your news featured u… https://t.co/zcUsZ6uj1a
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 3, 2020, 6:12 am

0-5 series whitewash by India hurts: Taylor - https://t.co/JrioSz1zRo Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/mmZMBJu2VZ
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 3, 2020, 6:10 am

Sitharaman quotes Kashmiri poet during Budget speech - https://t.co/nljfGTgpsT Get your news featured use… https://t.co/DPCaa9C93p
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 3, 2020, 6:08 am

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.