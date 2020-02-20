Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

US IRS sues Facebook for $9 billion in unpaid taxes

US IRS sues Facebook for $9 billion in unpaid taxes
February 20
10:46 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

SAN FRANCISCO: The US Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has sued Facebook for $9 billion in unpaid taxes, alleging that the social networking giant undervalued the intellectual property it sold to the subsidiary, thereby dodging billions in taxes.

The IRS lawsuit, filed in a San Francisco court, claimed that Facebook “undervalued the royalty amount between 2010 and 2016, which cut the company’s domestic tax bill as the royalties are ultimately reported as income”. Several tech giants save billions from taxes by keeping their money in Ireland because of the country’s low corporate tax rates.

In a statement given to The Verge, Facebook’s Berti Thomson said the company “stand[s] behind” the 2010 transaction.

Facebook told the court that it valued only $6.5 billion in 2010 but the IRS begged to differ, saying the social media giant “knowingly undervalued itself while selling off its intellectual property to a new company based in Ireland to avoid paying US corporation tax”.

Facebook claimed the IRS’ valuation was based on a “2020 perspective and not a 2010 perspective”. The company allegedly “sold” the rights to its software and trademarks to a subsidiary based in Ireland and that company pays Facebook in the US “royalties.a

This allowed Facebook to pay an Irish tax rate of 12.5 per cent rather than 35 per cent corporate tax rate in the US (since reduced to 21 per cent), reports The Registrar.

Facebook is not alone that dodges US corporate tax. In 2016, the European Union (EU) ordered Apple to pay $15.4 billion in back taxes to Ireland.

In September, Google said it would pay more than $1 billion after a French investigation into its tax practices. IANS

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Will trump visit to India Strengthen Indo-US ties?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – Mountain House

Mounatin House

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

Follow us On Twitter

RT @tandon4congress: In my opinion, nothing has been done for people of Silicon Valley, except these wealthy people are served. I am worki…
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 20, 2020, 6:50 am

Influential US Congressman expresses concern over situation in Kashmir, protests over CAA - https://t.co/8uvLPR88IShttps://t.co/vFvs8omkf5
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 20, 2020, 5:27 am

Death toll in #China's coronavirus climbs to 2,118; Confirmed cases on decline - https://t.co/FvSzpar02w Get your… https://t.co/GRp332fRlb
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 20, 2020, 5:25 am

Indian industry, students welcome UK's new points-based visa system - https://t.co/aH6wJaB2TH Get your news featur… https://t.co/ffYOBGNdZD
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 20, 2020, 5:23 am

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.