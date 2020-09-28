US judge halts Trump’s ban on TikTok downloads WASHINGTON: US federal judge on Sunday (local time) suspended President Donald Trump’s ban on TikTok downloads. According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, a federal judge halted the Trump...

Trump suggests for pre-debate ‘drug test’ WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump has once again suggested that he and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden should be tested for drugs before the upcoming debate between the two candidates....

No plan to increase in MRP of DAP, NPK fertilisers: IFFCO New Delhi: Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO) on Sunday reiterated that there is no plan to increase in MRP of DAP and NPK fertilisers. “We at IFFCO, world’s biggest...

Tourism activities hit by COVID will improve soon: Uttarakhand CM DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Sunday said tourism activities were increasing in the state, but were affected by COVID-19 and would soon pick up pace. t “Tourism...

World Tourism Day: Adityanath says UP offers immense possibilities for the ‘ecotourism’ GORAKHPUR/LUCKNOW: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that Uttar Pradesh has unlimited tourism possibilities and asserted that the state also offers immense possibilities for the “ecotourism”. He said the state not...

Maldives-India cargo ferry service would continue to strengthen friendship between the nations: PM Modi NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the Maldives-India Cargo Ferry Service would boost the economies of the two countries — India and the Maldives — adding...

With 10 lakhs cured in 11 days, India’s COVID-19 recoveries cross 50 lakhs NEW DELHI: With 10 lakh recoveries in just 11 days, India’s total recoveries crossed 50 lakh-mark on Monday. “India’s total recoveries cross the landmark milestone of 50 lakh. The rise...

Malaysia PM silent on Kashmir, warns against terror resurgence UNITED NATIONS: Pakistan lost Malaysia’s public support on its Kashmir stand as Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin made no mention of it in his speech on Saturday at the high-level meeting...

Biden urges Senate not to elect Supreme Court Justice before presidential elections WASHINGTON: Following the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett as the next justice for Supreme Court, US Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden on Saturday (local time) urged the Senate to fill...

Western nations rebuke China at UNHRC over human rights violations in Xinjiang, Hong Kong GENEVA: Amid the growing concerns over ongoing human rights violation in Xinjiang and Hong Kong, the Western countries together slammed China and called for the restoration of the basic legal...

Chinese FM to visit Japan next month, may meet PM Yoshihide Suga TOKYO: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is likely to visit Japan next month during which he could meet with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, reported NHK broadcaster. NHK said on...

IPL 13: Shubman Gill is hungry to learn and deserves all success, says Morgan ABU DHABI: Kolkata Knight Riders’ (KKR) middle-order batsman Eoin Morgan has said that Shubman Gill is very pleasing to watch on the eye and the opening batsman deserves all the...

Mobile phones of Deepika, Shraddha, Sara Ali Khan, others seized: NCB MUMBAI: Mobile phones of actors Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and others, have been seized, a Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) official informed. “Mobile phones of...

Amit Shah to inaugurate ‘Destination North East-2020’ tomorrow NEW DELHI: Union Minister for Home Affairs Amit Shah, who is also the chairman of the North Eastern Council will virtually inaugurate “Destination North East-2020” on Sunday. According to an...

PM Modi makes strong pitch for India’s inclusion in Security Council, calls for reform in character of UN New York/New Delhi: Making a strong pitch for India’s inclusion as a permanent member of United Nations Security Council, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said “reform in the responses,...

India does not strengthen development partnership with malafide intent: PM Modi at UN NEW YORK/NEW DELHI: Noting that India has always worked for the interests of humankind and has not been driven by “self-interests,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday asserted that the...

No morality involved, it was just desperate case of political compulsion: Punjab CM as SAD quits NDA CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has termed the Shiromani Akali Dal’s (SAD) decision to quit the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) as nothing more than a “desperate case of...

How to Deposit at Indian Online Casinos Indian punters have options when it comes to depositing money at an online casino. However, some options are better than others. The most popular way that people fund their online...

‘WH staffers discussed Trump refusing to leave office’ WASHINGTON: A former aide to US Vice President Mike Pence has claimed that White House staffers have discussed a possible scenario where President Donald Trump loses the November 3 election...