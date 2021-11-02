India Post News Paper

US lawmaker to introduce Bill to make Diwali federal holiday

November 02
10:28 2021
WASHINGTON: Congressman Carolyn Maloney will introduce a bill in US Congress, which aims to establish Diwali as a federal holiday in the United States.

On Wednesday, the Democrat Congressman from New York will be joined by members of the India Caucus including Congressman Ro Khanna, Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi and other advocates to introduce her legislation at the Hill.
Representing the Indian American community members, Sanjeev Joshipura, Executive Director, Indiaspora will also join the congresswoman who has been a long supporter of the Indian diaspora.

US lawmaker to introduce Bill to make Diwali federal holidayIf the bill gets approval, the holiday would be observed in federal institutions, with significant populations that celebrate Diwali and honour the cultural heritage of millions of Indian Americans who celebrate the holiday in the United States.

Congressman Maloney in the past has successfully worked with advocates across the country and led efforts in Congress urging the US Postal Service to approve and issue a commemorative stamp honouring Diwali, which has been in circulation since 2016. Maloney relentlessly fought for this cause as she felt that “a relatively small action would hold great meaning for millions of people.”

Diwali will be celebrated on November 4 this year. (ANI)

