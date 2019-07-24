Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

US lawmakers concerned over spike in request for evidences for H1B visas

US lawmakers concerned over spike in request for evidences for H1B visas
July 24
14:44 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

WASHINGTON: US lawmakers and experts have expressed concern over the US immigration agency’s increasing demand for “irrelevant” or previously furnished information to adjudicate an H-1B application, causing delay in processing the work visa, popular among the highly-skilled Indian IT professionals.

They were referring to the dramatic increase in request for evidences for H-1B visa applications for foreign workers. The United States Immigration and Naturalization Service (USCIS) makes an inquiry called a request for evidence, or RFE, when they require additional evidence to make a decision on a H1B case.

The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in speciality occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise.

“The tech economy in Toronto is growing faster than the tech economy in Silicon Valley and Washington. A lot of people think it’s because of the USCIS and our immigration policies,” Congresswoman Susan Ellen Lofgren said July 17 during a congressional hearing on Citizenship and Immigration Policy Changes and Processing Delays.

A spike in unnecessary Requests for Evidence (RFEs) from the agency freezes case processing and drains adjudication resources, said Marketa Lindt, president, American Immigration Lawyers Association.

In the first quarter of 2019, US Citizenship and Immigration Services issued RFEs in response to 60 per cent of H-1B petitions, dramatically higher than the 20.8 per cent H-1B RFE rate in fiscal 2016.

“Often these RFEs seek irrelevant or previously furnished information, or reflect sub regulatory policy changes or heightened legal standards that the agency has implemented without a change in statute or regulation and of which the agency failed to provide adequate notice to the public,” Lindt said.

Lofgren asked USCIS Service Center Operations Associate Director Donald Neufeld about such a high number of RFEs for H-1B visas in the last one year.

According to the USCIS official, the increase is due to the number of changes that have been made.

“When there’s a change that is introduced, we have to first we train our folks, but we also have to educate the public on what the requirements are,” he said.

“So, whenever that happens… it is pretty predictable that we will have an increase in request for evidence perhaps an increase in denials,” the official said.

“Usually over time as the public becomes familiar with what the requirements are and as our adjudicators become more proficient, then we usually will see that the request are the impact of those changes do become more stable,” Neufeld said.

Lindt said that sudden jump in RFEs for H-1B visas was particularly confounding.

The key impact is that it’s making, from the employer side, very, very difficult to plan, she noted.

“The RFEs are especially exacerbating that because it adds a whole level of uncertainty, both in terms of timeframe and in terms of outcome, to staffing these important positions,” Lindt said. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – SUMMERHILL HOMES

Attached Homes in Fremont, CA

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – TRACY HILLS

Tracy Hills

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Rajya Sabha I would like to categorically assure the House that no such… https://t.co/jg0zVjLb1W
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- July 23, 2019, 5:48 am

#India's moon mission the launch of #Chandrayaan2 India Successfully Launches #Chandrayaan at 02:43 PM Watch the L… https://t.co/Al89bNTDcB
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- July 22, 2019, 9:18 am

When experiencing the world dualistically, there’s a pervasive sense of “us” and “them,” or “self” and “other.” Rea… https://t.co/sGVfyyRP6E
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- July 22, 2019, 7:14 am

Guru is one who is out of the mess. By practising loving-kindness meditation, you can learn to see the lives of oth… https://t.co/XTgFKIdKZm
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- July 22, 2019, 7:12 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.