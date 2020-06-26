India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

US lists 20 companies controlled by Chinese regime

US lists 20 companies controlled by Chinese regime
June 26
15:00 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

WASHINGTON: The US has identified and listed 20 Chinese companies, including Huawei Technologies, which are controlled by the military regime in Beijing.

The listed companies are now prone to potential sanctions as part of the Donald Trump administration’s efforts to prevent China from securing US investment and access to certain technologies.

Media reports said that the Pentagon issued a list of “Communist Chinese military companies operating in the US” and it includes “entities owned by, controlled by, or affiliated with China’s government, military, or defence industry.”

The companies on the list include Aviation Industry Corporation of China, China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation, China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation, China Electronics Technology Group Corporation, China South Industries Group Corporation, China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation, China State Shipbuilding Corporation, China North Industries Group Corporation, Hangzhou Hivision Digital Technology Co, Huawei, Inspur Group, Aero Engine Corporation of China, China Railway Construction Corporation, CRRC Corp, Panda Electronics Group, Dawning Information Industry Co, China Mobile Communications Group, China General Nuclear Power Corp, China National Nuclear Corp and China Telecommunications Corp.

Quoting Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman, reports said, “As the People’s Republic of China attempts to blur the lines between civil and military sectors, ‘knowing your supplier’ is critical. We envision this list will be a useful tool for the US government, companies, investors, academic institutions, and like-minded partners to conduct due diligence with regard to partnerships with these entities, particularly as the list grows.”

The Financial Times said that the Congress required the Pentagon to produce the list in 1999, but officials never followed through on the request. The effort gained momentum as lawmakers responded to rising tensions with Beijing, the FT reported.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Should India, USA, Japan, Vietnam And Taiwan Join forces to counter chinese adventurism?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – DAFABET ESPORTS

    Dafabet Gaming Portal

    ADVERTISEMENT – NRIA NET

    www.nria.net

    ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

    Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


    Dr Horton residences at anson

    ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

    Star Tours

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    US lists 20 companies controlled by Chinese regime - https://t.co/vCdMyK3Rk6 Get your news featured useâ€¦ https://t.co/nDUnqvtW4t
    h J R

    - June 26, 2020, 9:30 am

    Pompeo cites China's Ladakh ... - https://t.co/i2nnYZ42Wk Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #Californiaâ€¦ https://t.co/rrltmxWVyv
    h J R

    - June 26, 2020, 9:26 am

    Homebuyerâ€™s Rush to Buy - https://t.co/GbKDPgsiQy Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #Buyers #BuyHomeUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/sTVMTNXHab
    h J R

    - June 26, 2020, 6:05 am

    Three Reasons Homebuyers Are Ready to ... - https://t.co/n3znvRBsTl Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/2wLVdUW2fD
    h J R

    - June 26, 2020, 5:57 am

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.