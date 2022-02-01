Microland Names Navneet Khandelwal as Chief Financial Officer ATLANTA, BENGALURU, India and LONDON: Microland, India’s leading digital IT transformation company announced today that Navneet Khandelwal will be joining the Bangalore-HQ’d company as Chief Financial Officer. Navneet will assume the CFO role...

GIGABYTE’s AORUS Gaming Laptops Evolve, Reshaping the Game TAIPEI: The world’s leading computer brand, GIGABYTE, launched its new generation of AORUS professional gaming laptops featuring Intel’s 12th generation processors and Nvidia’s RTX 30Ti series graphics cards. The...

Union Budget 2022-23 seeks to lay foundation for India’s growth over next 25 years NEW DELHI: Union Budget 2022-23 will lay the foundation for India’s economic growth and expansion for the next 25 years, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said while presenting the budget in...

Highlights of Union Budget 2022-23 Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her fourth Budget in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. Govt proposes to increase tax deduction from 10% to 14% on contribution in NPS by state...

Sony acquires gaming legend Bungie for $3.6 bn NEW DELHI: Japanese giant Sony is acquiring Bungie, the developer of Destiny and the original creator of the hugely popular Halo franchise, for $3.6 billion. The news came shortly after Microsoft’s...

US pauses Masood Khan’s appointment as Pak Ambassador NEW DELHI: The US State Department has been taking unusually long to process the appointment of Pakistans Ambassador-designate to Washington, Masood Khan and the delay has triggered an impression of...

US Navy Secy tests positive for Covid WASHINGTON: US Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro said that he has tested positive for Covid-19. Del Toro, who has been fully vaccinated and received a booster shot, said he is following...

Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ back on track, to be released on March 25 HYDERABAD: The much-hyped, and much-postponed, S.S. Rajamouli film ‘RRR’ is finally being released in theatres on March 25. The makers of the magnum opus took to their social media handles...

ICC U19 WC: England’s Tom Prest excited for semi-final against Afghanistan ST JOHN’s: Tom Prest is tapping into the knowledge of England stars past and present as he looks to lead his country to a first ICC Under 19 Men’s Cricket...

Ekta Kapoor to come up with new reality show MUMBAI: Producer Ekta Kapoor is all set to come up with a new reality show. On Monday, the social media team of Ekta’s ALTBalaji announced the same via poster. “Ekta...

Tiger Shroff says ‘happy 18th birthday’ to 65-year-old Jackie Shroff MUMBAI: On actor Jackie Shroff’s 65th birthday on Tuesday, his son and actor Tiger Shroff penned a beautiful birthday message for his father, who keeps getting younger. Taking to his...

PM Modi’s YouTube channel crosses 1 cr subscribers; highest among global leaders NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s YouTube channel on Tuesday crossed 1 crore subscriptions and is the highest amongst top global leaders. Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro ranks second after PM...

Union Cabinet approves Budget 2022-23 NEW DELHI: The Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved the Budget 2022-23 which will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament. The meeting began at around 10:20 am ahead...

Physical copies of Budget 2022-23 arrive at Parliament NEW DELHI: Ahead of the presentation of the Union Budget 2022-23, a truck loaded with budget copies arrived at Parliament on Tuesday. Earlier today, Sitharaman met President Ram Nath Kovind...

India, Russia hold consultations on UNSC issues, discuss situation in Afghanistan, Myanmar NEW DELHI: Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin on Monday held consultations with Reenat Sandhu, Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) here and exchanged views on topical...

India reports 1,67,059 new COVID infections, 1,192 deaths; daily positivity rate dropped to 11.69 pc NEW DELHI: India registered a sharp decline in daily COVID-19 cases as 1,67,059 new infections were recorded in the last 24 hours, informed Minister of Health and Family Welfare on...

FM Nirmala Sitharaman calls on President Kovind before presenting Budget 2022-23 NEW DELHI: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman called on Ram Nath Kovind before presenting the Union Budget for 2022-23 in Parliament on Tuesday. She met the President as part of established...

Indian descent man sentenced for sexually abusing boy on plane NEW YORK: A man of Indian descent has been sentenced to 15 months in prison after being found guilty of sexually abusing a 16-year-old boy, who took pictures of the...

Gujarati family that froze to death on Canada-US border identified Toronto, Jan 28 (IANS) The four members of a Gujarati family, who froze to death in minus 35 degrees temperatures on January 19 near the Canadian town of Emerson while...