India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

US NSA O’Brien tests positive for Covid-19

US NSA O’Brien tests positive for Covid-19
July 28
10:50 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW YORK: US National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien has become the highest-ranking official close to President Donald Trump to test positive for Covid-19, according to a statement circulated by the White House.

“There is no risk of exposure to the President or the Vice President. The work of the National Security Council continues uninterrupted,” the unsigned statement said on Monday. “He has mild symptoms and has been self-isolating and working from a secure location off site,” it added.

It was not known how or where he contracted the disease or when and how he was found to be positive. He had recently travelled to France for consultations with European officials on China’s threats and to Arizona, which is having a serious outbreak of the disease. Trump and anyone, including journalists covering the White House, are routinely tested for Covid-19.

Trump’s valet — the equivalent to a personal butler — had tested positive for Covid-19 in May. Trump and Vice President Mike Pence were immediately tested and found to be negative. Around the same time, Anthony Fauci, the leading US authority on the Covid-19 pandemic, and two other members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force went into quarantine after having come into contact with some persons infected with the disease.

Closer to Trump’s family, Kimberly Guilfoyle, the girlfriend of Trump’s son, had tested positive earlier this month. Trump Jr did not test positive. Pence’s Press Secretary Katie Miller, who is married to Trump’s Senior Adviser Stephen Miller, was found to be infected with the coronavirus in May.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Will the Quad contain china's influence in the Indian Ocean?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – HOMES BY WARMINGTON

    Homes By Warmington

    ADVERTISEMENT – DAFABET ESPORTS

    Dafabet Gaming Portal

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    Big B could not hold back tears after ... - https://t.co/itatnpK83O Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/oXPktMu8GW
    h J R

    - July 28, 2020, 6:19 am

    Tibetans, #Uyghurs, #Indians protest ... - https://t.co/DWCn9eEY62 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/XFRUfuet1Y
    h J R

    - July 28, 2020, 6:17 am

    Hasina asks officials to extend help ... - https://t.co/FgWLONxp8G Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/QnVoSTgUt0
    h J R

    - July 28, 2020, 6:13 am

    Loss of lives, crops, houses & hopes: ... - https://t.co/HwDzsWK271 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/ipvGFvPBfw
    h J R

    - July 28, 2020, 6:09 am

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.